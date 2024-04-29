Orioles host Yankees for 'pretty big series'
It may be late April, but expect some late September vibes this week at Camden Yards. "It's a pretty big series. They've got a really good team over there and they are playing well. Excited to get it going," said Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. "It should be exciting. Four-game set against these guys. Looking forward to it," added left fielder Colton Cowser.