On Tuesday night, there was no game at Camden Yards, but there was baseball in Baltimore. As five Orioles joined the American League dugout in Arlington, TX, for the 2024 MLB All-Star game, families enjoyed a little league ballgame in South Baltimore. Orioles fans in attendance shared optimism about the half-season ahead, how the team is motivating their little leaguers, and what they believe the team's trade deadline direction should be.