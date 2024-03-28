It's a brand new chapter for the Baltimore Orioles. The team's new owner David Rubenstein says his goal is to bring a World Series trophy back to the team he says is the soul of Baltimore. "I hope what can happen is that the Orioles can… by winning, by unifying the city, by recovering the kind of greatness it had a 1966 or 70 or 83, we can win a World Series again. But to do that, it's not easy, and it requires everybody to pull together," said Rubenstein. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/orioles-introduce-brand-new-ownership-group-on-opening-day