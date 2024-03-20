Island shop accidentally buys more Easter eggs than population

Dan Dafydd, owner of Sinclair General Stores, with some of the excess chocolate eggs - Sinclair General Stores/SWNS

An “embarrassed” shop owner on a remote Scottish island has accidentally ordered hundreds more Easter eggs than its entire population.

Dan Dafydd meant to order 80 eggs for Sinclair General Stores on the Orkney island of Sanday but mistakenly bought 80 cases instead.

The error meant that 720 Easter eggs were delivered to the shop, despite the entire island having a population of only around 500 people.

The father-of-seven decided to raffle off 100 of the eggs to one lucky winner in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

As news of his gaffe spread across social media, he has been inundated with requests for tickets and has sold more than 300, many to buyers who do not live on the island.

The 39-year-old said he had also received messages from across the world from people wanting to buy the leftover eggs as his “idiocy” went viral.

However, he declined these offers and instead sold 360 at cost to a local group that runs events for the island’s youngsters, leaving him with around 200 on his shelves.

Some of the extra eggs will be raffled off in a special Easter competition in aid of the RNLI - Mike Merritt

Mr Dafydd moved to Sanday two years ago from the New Forest, where he was a rugby coach and farmer. He originally intended to buy a farm on the island but purchased the shop instead a year ago.

He told The Telegraph he had to preorder the eggs for Easter last September, six months in advance, and decided on 40 KitKat and 40 Smarties.

“I only wanted 80 as a lot of people will go into town to buy them. I went online and placed the order but there was not a bill at that point so there was not anything that made me think I had got it wrong,” he said.

Although the eggs cost him around £1,000, they were part of a much larger and regular order, the value of which usually fluctuates.

He discovered his error when delivery was made to the shop three weeks ago, and the driver noted that he had three times more cages of goods than usual.

“It was pallet after pallet after pallet of Easter eggs and I thought that it was not my mistake, and the supplier had cocked up,” Mr Dafydd said.

“At first, I was like ‘ha, ha, they’ve messed up!’, I thought I might get them for free and I went onto the computer system to complain. I made a complaint to the supplier, who told me where to get off.”

After realising it was his error, he said: “I felt a bit embarrassed really and just a bit of an idiot, which is true!” He added: “The rest of the staff were chuckling and finding it very entertaining.”

Mr Dafydd decided not to “try and keep it a secret” from the rest of the island “and make myself look even more of a fool than I did already.”

The over-ordered Easter eggs included cases of KitKats and Smarties - Sinclair General Stores/SWNS

Noting that his stock was more than Sanday’s population, he said: “I don’t think conventional means is going to get rid of them. We’ve been thinking outside the box a little bit.”

He settled on raffling off 100 of them and initially released 200 tickets, thinking that was “ambitious”. However, demand was so great he was forced to release a further 100, which also sold out. Another batch of 100 has just been released.

People from across the world have contacted the shop on its Facebook page, he said, asking for tickets. “If you won them, you’d probably just give them all away, but a couple of customers were pretty set on the idea of trying to eat all 100,” he said.

Mr Dafydd said his six sons and daughter found the publicity “quite funny” but he expressed bewilderment at the global interest in his gaffe.

He said it “just made sense” to donate the raffle proceeds to the RNLI, saying: “We are a small island surrounded by sea, lots of people have died here from boat-related incidents, but RNLI serves the community and we have a colleague who works closely with them too.”

Barbara Moodie, the shop’s manager, is the local branch’s president.

The RNLI thanked Mr Dafydd in a statement, saying: “We’re ‘eggstremely’ grateful to Dan at Sinclair General Stores in Sanday for this incredibly generous gesture after a rather unfortunate delivery of 720 chocolate eggs.”