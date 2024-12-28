Orlando businesses expect boost from bowl games
Greg Gumbel, a longtime CBS sportscaster who broke barriers during his career calling some of the biggest sporting events, has died from cancer, according to a statement from family released by the network on Friday. He was 78.
Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley is approaching a record held by Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson. Barkley needs just 268 yards over the next two games to break a record held by Dickerson since 1984. Barkley is approaching 2,000…
This former Lightning forward is reportedly not against becoming a Maple Leaf.
Rutgers decided to pull a fast one during Thursday night's Rate Bowl at Chase Field, and it worked to perfection. While looking to run the Philadelphia Eagles' tush push at the 1-yard line against Kansas State, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis instead handed the ball off…
Bowling Green punter John Henderson isn't just good at special teams. Apparently, he's got a rocket of an arm, too. During Thursday night's 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the Falcons attempted a fake punt against Arkansas State on fourth and
Chan Sung Jung, or better known as "Korean Zombie," is considered by many as an MMA legend due to his insane fighting style. But although he had a reputation as a wild brawler, he was also a technical fighter. In May 2012, Jung picked up arguably the biggest win of…
An NHL Insider chimes in on what he thinks is going on between the Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine situation
While the Calgary Flames remain in the middle of the pack regarding offense in the NHL, a former player is the top scorer in the KHL.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Navy quarterback Blake Horvath read the play perfectly and turned it into the longest in school history, a 95-yard touchdown run in the Armed Forces Bowl.
The day after Christmas offers three college football bowl games as you recover from opening presents. A look at the three matchups.
Caleb Williams and DJ Moore sounded off on the "sell the team" chants that erupted from Bears fans in Thursday's loss vs. Seahawks.
The Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a bind that they're not used to and it should be right at the top of Kent Hughes "To-do list" to get them out of there.
Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman discussed what Pete Carroll would bring to the Bears as a head coach.
Week 17 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Browns, Packers-Vikings and all 16 games -- 14 with playoff bearing. Will Miami’s playoff hopes survive Saturday to make Sunday’s game matter?
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is bracing for final game with his two youngest sons as the Buffaloes prepare to face BYU in the Alamo Bowl.
Bridgewater retired after last season and was hired to coach Miami Northwestern High School.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have again restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson's massive contract to create salary-cap space and give them future flexibility, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Friday.
Despite the crowd's groans over a contestant's guesses, the player ended up walking away with a new car
After being pre-emptively labelled as the Montreal Canadiens' sole pick from the QMJHL at the draft by Habs Director of Player Personnel Martin Lapointe, Mikus Vecvanags shocked the world when he signed in the BCHL's Brooks Bandits instead. Well, nearly six months later, Vecvanags officially signs ...
Gabe Perreault is continuing to flash off his potential and spark excitement for Rangers fans.