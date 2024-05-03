Orlando City hosts Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play

FC Cincinnati (5-2-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (2-4-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orlando City SC +108, FC Cincinnati +240, Draw +229; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City and Cincinnati meet in Eastern Conference play.

Orlando is 1-3-3 in conference games. Orlando has a 1-2 record in one-goal games.

Cincinnati is 4-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Luciano Acosta paces the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four goals. Cincinnati has scored 12.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan McGuire has four goals for Orlando. Ivan Angulo has one goal and one assist.

Acosta has scored four goals with four assists for Cincinnati. Yuya Kubo has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Orlando: Averaging 1.2 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Cincinnati: Averaging 1.2 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Ramiro Enrique (injured).

Cincinnati: Nick Hagglund (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press