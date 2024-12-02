Orlando, Florida seeing a huge increase in Canadian travellers in December: Skyscanner

There has been a 153 per cent month-over-month increase in December flight bookings to Orlando

It's a known travel trend that when we enter the winter months and the colder weather starts to roll in, Canadians flock to warmer destination, with Florida being a long-standing popular choice. Information provided to Yahoo Canada by Skyscanner revealed that Orlando, Florida has seen a whopping 153 per cent month-over-month increase in booked flights to the city from Canadian airports in December.

Of course, the first thing many associate with the city are the theme parks, Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. But there are plenty of other things to do and see in the popular destination.

Search for your next vacation on Skyscanner

Why is Orlando such a popular destination for Canadian travellers?

While warm weather is certainly a factor to explain why Canadians are swooping into Orlando in December, Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner's travel trends and destinations expert, also stressed that it's a particularly family-friendly destination, making the city really appealing choice for many travellers. Additionally, for many who live in the central and eastern portions of Canada, it's quite a quick flight.

"Orlando is renowned for its vibrant attractions and diverse entertainment options, making it a premier destination for the perfect blend of excitement and relaxation," Lindsay highlighted. "Known for its world-class theme parks, visitors can also explore Wekiwa Springs State Park, a 7,000-acre oasis, the Kennedy Space Center, offering an in-depth look at NASA’s missions and interactive exhibits, and more,"

"For thrill-seekers, there are world-famous theme parks that offer unforgettable experiences with rides, shows, and unique, immersive worlds. Those looking to unwind can explore the serene beauty of Lake Eola Park or enjoy a leisurely round of golf at one of Orlando's top-rated courses. Food lovers are also in for a treat, thanks to the city’s eclectic dining scene featuring everything from international cuisines to locally-inspired dishes.

Lake Eola Park in Orlando Florida

How much does it cost to go to Orlando in December from Canadian cities?

Using Skyscanner search data, direct and roundtrip flights from Toronto to Orlando in December are currently as low as $129.

Travelling from Montreal to Orlando, roundtrip flights can be found for $313, and from Vancouver to Orlando flights are as low as $313, as well.

Don't forget to check the Skyscanner site for live pricing.

Search for your next vacation on Skyscanner

3 expert tips on what to do in Orlando

Even though the price is going up, there's something that continues to be incredibly magical about experiencing Walt Disney World. Whether you consider yourself a Disney Adult, or absolutely not, it's a unique experience that truly has so much to love for everyone at any age.

Some of our core tips for Disney World visitors from Canada includes always staying at a Disney Resort hotel. Take note of the fireworks, light shows and nighttime spectaculars schedule, they're an absolute highlight, even if you think it's cutting into your time to ride popular attractions.

And yes, if you're a thrill seeker, TRON Lightcycle, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror are always worth the wait. But don't forget about the really immersive experiences on Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION - "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" - This ABC holiday season staple returns for its eighth year with a sparkling spectacle of all-new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii. The special is executive produced by Disney Parks Programming along with Film 45 Live. SUNDAY, NOV. 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney Parks/ABC via Getty Images)ADAM BLACKSTONE, ANDRA DAY

Moving outside Disney World, and any theme park for that matter, there's still a lot to see in Orlando. Lindsay recommends taking an airboat ride through the Everglades, maybe spotting some gators.

"Feel the rush as you glide across the Everglades, spotting the wild alligators lurking just beneath the water's surface," she shared. "This is an unforgettable adventure offering a glimpse into Florida’s untamed wilderness!"

"This adventure is perfect for those looking for a mix of excitement and a connection with Florida’s natural landscape."

Welcome to downtown Orlando sign with palm trees in the background near central Florida

Orlando also has a lot of really interesting neighbourhoods and nearby areas to explore. For instance, Winter Park has a number of stores, including a great selection of vintage watches and more contemporary clothing brands, and delicious food, like the Italian restaurant Prato.

The area also has a fantastic scenic boat tour of the Winter Park Chain of Lakes, six lakes connected by canals.

Search for your next vacation on Skyscanner

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge in the Walt Disney World Resort

Where to stay in Orlando

Starting with the Disney travellers (because we know there are a lot of you), preference, budget and group size can really determine where to stay. If you really want to immerse yourself in Disney, the highly stylized Animal Kingdom Lodge is our favourite choice. If you're concerned about being able to get to all the parks as quickly as possible, Disney's Contemporary Resort is a great option, with the monorail located on the property for quick travel times.

The Alfond Inn

Outside of Disney World, The Alfond Inn is a really unique property, a hotel and an art gallery in one. There's a really alluring mix of art adorned to the walls of the entire property, thanks to The Alfond Collection of Contemporary Art at Rollins College. The property also has a number of fantastic amenities, from its relaxing spa to the exclusive pool with an appealing outdoor lounge area and private cabanas.

Marriott's Cypress Harbour Villas is a resort located near Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. There are three outdoor pools, a nine-hole miniature golf course, outdoor play areas for children, a tennis court, and a activity centre with boat rentals. The two-bedroom villas have extended-stay accommodations, including a full kitchen and washer and dryer.

Skyscanner’s Saved Feature: Save those deals to look at later

Skyscanner has a number of features to make sure you save as much as possible on your vacation.

Take advantage of the "Saved" feature. Start by browsing all the travel deals and when you see something you like, you can save it for later.

Step 1: Find your flights and hotel

Step 2: Select the heart icon next to your top picks to save them for later. Make sure you’re logged into your Skyscanner account!

Pro tip: Download the Skyscanner app to create separate Saved lists for all the different trips you’re planning.

Tips for finding the cheapest flights

If flight costs are getting you down, there are a few things Canadian travellers can do to ensure they're getting the best deal possible for their next vacation, both on the Skyscanner platform specifically and when looking for flights more generally.