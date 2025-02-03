Orlando Haitian community talks deportation fears after Venezuelans lose work permit protections
The Trump administration is preparing to revoke legal status for many migrants who entered the United States under a Biden-era program, according to a source familiar with the planning, expanding the pool of people who could be deported.
The Trump administration has eliminated deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the United States, making them vulnerable to be sent back to the South American country in 60 days when the protection expires.
Ye shocked at the Grammys red carpet Sunday alongside wife and model Bianca Censori.
Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, without citing evidence, that "certain classes of people" in South Africa were being treated "very badly" and that he would cut off funding for the country until the matter is investigated. "South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump said in a Truth Social post. It is unclear what led to Trump's post.
Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence
Donald Trump posted a string of complaints aimed at Democrats and opponents of his controversial tariffs Sunday night, ending an already chaotic week by moving his conflict online. Trump aired his grievances on his social media platform, Truth Social, surrounding the nomination process for his administration picks. He then defended his tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China while threatening to pull funding for yet another ally and strategic partner altogether. Of 114 Trump nominees, eight hav
Miley Cyrus had her biggest style moment of 2025 so far at the Grammys. The singer arrived wearing a dark cutout halter dress for the music ceremony.
Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.
President Donald Trump's new tariff orders against Canada, Mexico and China all contain clauses suspending a duty-free exemption for low-value shipments below $800 that is widely seen as a loophole that has allowed shipments of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the United States. Staunching that flow was a primary motivation cited by Trump in imposing sweeping import taxes on goods on the three largest U.S. trading partners. Absent a fully global end to the so-called "de minimis" exemption, it is not clear how effective Trump's approach will be at curbing the flow of fentanyl.
Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be
(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced as President Donald Trump placed hefty tariffs on a range of imports, including crude from Canada and Mexico, threatening higher costs for American consumers.Most Read from BloombergNew York’s First ‘Passive House’ School Is a Model of Downtown DensityWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housi
Comedian Bill Maher applauded President Donald Trump for what he said was a fitting response to a “stupid” question about visiting the crash site of the mid-air collision that killed 67 people this week in Washington, D.C. Taking press questions in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he intends to see the crash site in the Potomac River himself. To which Trump responded, “You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” On Friday’s broadcast of Real Time With Bi
The siblings' dad, Will Smith, is a presenter at the award show
One of the nation’s most famous pilots had some choice words for President Donald Trump for seemingly blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion for the fatal mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. earlier this week. Known for his sanguine manner and aversion to partisan politics, Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger hit back against the Republican president on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Thursday as host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him for his take on the tragedy. “I don’t want to draw you into politics, but if
All 67 people on board the American Airlines regional jet and US Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided midair Wednesday night are presumed dead – a grim tragedy that has left a heartbreaking trail of mourning families in its wake.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators aren’t going to let anyone go after their best players and let them get away with it.
Investigators released new details regarding the U.S. Army helicopter that collided with American Airlines Flight 5342
As Delaware, long considered a business-friendly state, faces a potential corporate revolt, Gov. Matt Meyer tells BI change is on the horizon.
Crowds in Ottawa and Calgary had similar reactions to "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to NHL games this weekend.