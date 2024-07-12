Orlando man charged with killing 18-year-old woman extradited to Miami jail, cops say

A man, who’s accused of killing an 18-year-old young lady sitting in the backseat of a car while shooting at another woman on a Miami street early last month, was extradited Thursday to Miami-Dade County after being arrested out of state.

Wayne Sanders, 29, is facing charges for second degree murder with a deadly weapon, felony in possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun. As of Thursday night, the Orlando man remains in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

On June 1, Miami-Dade police rushed to the scene of 2000 block of Northwest 65th Street where a woman was found shot to death in a car. A Crime Stoppers post on X later identified the victim as 18-year-old Shakeria Denise Williams, who died from gun shot wounds to the chest.

Surveillance cameras revealed Williams was in the car talking to several other people when Sanders got into an altercation with an unidentified woman outside of the vehicle.

The altercation turned physical after the woman threw a drink at Sanders and he threw a cellphone back at her. Later, he threatened to kill the woman before retrieving a pistol from an unknown man. The woman also armed herself sometime during the spat.

Sanders then shot the pistol in the air, as the unknown woman ran for cover behind the vehicle Williams was sitting in. Sanders continued to fire the pistol in the area of the car, striking Williams in her chest, ultimately killing her.

When Sanders realized he killed Williams, he fled the scene in a Mercedes Benz.

The unknown woman never discharged her weapon. She fully cooperated with police during their investigation.

Law enforcement officers eventually tracked down and apprehended him in Georgia. Though the exact date, location and additional information related to his arrest were not immediately available.

Investigators did note that Sanders may be connected to another murder that occurred less than ten hours later in Miami-Dade; further details on the killing weren’t specified in the warrant.

Sanders had previously been released from prison in March 2022 after serving a 10-year stint for first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery, court records show.