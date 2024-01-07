Orlando man will send mother's remains to deep space aboard Vulcan rocket
Some of the “unusually large” animals were found in a “courtship bite-hold,” researchers said.
A swarm of tiny spacecraft could travel through interstellar space to reach our nearest star beyond the Sun, under plans being funded by Nasa.
The White House convened a meeting to discuss a mission set to launch Monday after the Navajo Nation asked for a delay because it will carry human remains for lunar burial.
Aditya-L1 has been travelling towards the Sun for more than four months since launch on 2 September.
This is our best look yet at the most volcanically active place in our solar system.
The ‘blister’ creatures live in mountain regions of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Spain, researchers said.
China needs to adjust its industrial policymaking to brace for possible revolutionary changes to its economy by disruptive technologies, analysts said. From artificial intelligence (AI) to quantum computing, and from room-temperature superconductivity to controllable nuclear fusion, disruptive technologies are set to significantly alter the way that consumers, industries and businesses operate. China's economic miracle over the past four decades has been based on carefully crafted industrial pol
The China National Space Administration successfully launched two satellites into orbit on December 26. But terrifying footage captured the moment one of the side boosters used to launch the rocket came crashing back down to Earth, exploding in a forest area in extremely close proximity to the homes of horrified villagers.
Until now, scientists didn't know what exactly made pee yellow — and the answer may be situated a bit north of the bladder. In a new study published in the journal Nature Microbiology, a multidisciplinary group of scientists out of the University of Maryland reported on their findings about a middleman enzyme called bilirubin reductase, which […]
Animals that hibernate live longer, so could hold clues on how to slow down ageing.
Moon Shot NASA has been at the forefront of exploring the Moon since the days of the Apollo missions but curiously has not sent a lander back to its surface since Apollo 17 in 1972. But come Monday afternoon, if all goes well, the space agency will be headed back to the Moon, but it […]
It’s been a while since we’ve cleaved society into two neat, diametrically opposed portions for the fun of it.
Spaceship Neptune uses SpaceBalloon, a technology employed by NASA and other government agencies for decades.
The Indian Space Research Organisation's inaugural solar mission, Aditya-L1, has reached its destination within the anticipated four-month timeframe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Launched on Sept. 2, the spacecraft positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, from where it will undertake a comprehensive study of the sun, focusing on the solar corona and its influence on space weather.
Using advanced underwater cameras, scientists found a multitude of World War II-era munitions littered across the seafloor off the coast of Los Angeles.
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will be a part of the Artemis II mission, making him the first Canadian to go on a mission around the moon in late 2024. Hansen believes using the inspiration and passion of exploring space can help bring back solutions to big problems on Earth.
Last week, NASA's Juno spacecraft performed a scintillatingly close flyby of Jupiter's moon Io — the closest in over 20 years — capturing breathtaking images of its evershifting surface that could further scientists' understanding of one of the most volcanic worlds in the Solar System. If Juno had pulled off the maneuver around our planet […]
Who are the eight surviving members of humanity's greatest feat of exploration?
The mission may help with future moon trips and find out if water can be extracted.