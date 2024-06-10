Orlando police: 2 suspects accused of shooting man with stolen gun after demanding his car, belongings
Jenn Buta has been campaigning since her son was targeted by sextortionists in Nigeria - a hotspot for scammers.
Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal gang that originated in a Venezuela prison, is now operating in the United States.
Two females in a van reportedly tried to abduct a 12-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton earlier this week and investigators are hoping for tips to track them down, police say. The boy was walking home Thursday evening along 38th Avenue, in the Woodvale area, police say. Shortly after 7:15 p.m., near the 55th Street intersection, a black or dark grey Sprinter-style cargo van — police called it similar to an Amazon-style delivery van — approached the boy.Two females — whose ages were not specified
Fingerprints obtained by the Pennsylvania State Police reveal that the woman claiming to be Cherrie Mahan, girl missing since 1985, is not her.
The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding. In a separate letter, Judge Merchan granted defense attorney Todd Blanche permission to attend Trump’s pre-sentence investigation interview.
A suspect who was being held in a California jail on charges connected to a 2022 mass shooting in the state capital died in his cell Saturday, according to police and his attorney.
Mosley, known for popularising the 5:2 diet and for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, went missing on Symi, Greece, on Wednesday.
Japan’s “host clubs” sell male companionship to lonely women. But some women end up deep in debt — and are coerced into sex work to pay it off.
Four men have been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Surrey, which occurred on Friday morning, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. The incident, which occurred at approximately 8:46 a.m. in the 900-block of 164 Street, left 28-year-old Yuvraj Goyal, of Surrey, dead.In a statement released Saturday, the homicide unit said authorities were alerted to a vehicle fire in the 18500-block of McMillan Road shortly after the shooting.IHIT said a swift response from th
Bill Maher did the unthinkable and joked about former President Donald Trump being raped in prison after being convicted of 34 felonies in his hush-money trial.Before diving into an important segment on prison reform during his show Friday night, Maher questioned why rape jokes are inappropriate except, according to him, when it’s about prison.“Someone has to look into the puzzling paradox of why it is that rape jokes are completely unacceptable and unthinkable and totally out of bounds. But rap
Violence erupted at a picnic area on the shore of Lake Berryessa in Napa County. One man was shot and killed, and several others were stabbed and wounded.
Frank Stronach, one of Canada’s most prolific billionaires, was charged Friday evening in connection with a sexual assault investigation, with alleged offences dating back decades. Kyle Benning reports.
An architect by trade, Gilgo Beach killings suspect Rex Heuermann allegedly kept a chilling “planning document” to “methodically blueprint” – in the words of prosecutors – how to select, kill and dispose of his victims.
The judge presiding over Hunter Biden's federal gun trial in Delaware is a former corporate civil lawyer with a background in biology who was nominated to the bench by the Biden family's chief political antagonist: former President Donald Trump.
The Native American rights activist, whom the U.S. government put in prison nearly 50 years ago after a trial rife with misconduct, is getting a parole hearing.
Gabby Petito, 22, disappeared on a cross-country journey with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, in the summer of 2021.
NEW YORK (AP) — For years prosecutors saw a connection in the killings of three young women who disappeared in the winter of 1993 and 1994, their nude bodies found strangled, beaten and left in similar poses in the Long Island brush.
At 9 years old, L.J. started missing school. His parents said they would homeschool him. It took two years — during which he was beaten and denied food — for anyone to notice he wasn’t learning.
Two people have been hospitalized after a seaplane collided with a boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour near Stanley Park on Saturday, officials confirmed. A CBC reporter on the scene, near Canada Place, confirmed that rescue boats were circling a small plane in the water near Brockton Point in Stanley Park. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a statement that a Harbour Air seaplane collided with a pleasure boat in the water around 1 p.m. PT. "A number of people were on board both the plan
The four captives rescued by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip on Saturday had been abducted from a desert rave near the border during Hamas' wide-ranging assault into Israel on Oct. 7. One had emerged as an icon of the agonizing hostage crisis that is still far from over.