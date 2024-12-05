Orlando police crack down on downtown drug sales with 'Operation Nightcap'
MIAMI (AP) — One of Colombia's legendary drug lords and a key operator of the Medellin cocaine cartel has been released from a federal prison in the U.S. and is expected to be deported back home.
An Ohio woman has been jailed for a year for killing and eating a cat. Allexis T. Ferrell’s arrest received worldwide attention after it was falsely used as proof of claims by Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating their pets. Ferrell, 27, from Canton, Ohio, pleaded guilty on Monday to cruelty to animals and was given the maximum prison sentence by Stark County Common Pleas Ferrell’s Frank G. Forchione, according to the Canton Repository.
York Regional Police have six people in custody after a smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery that was caught on video on Wednesday.Several suspects robbed a jewelry store in a Markham shopping mall in the area of McCowan Road and Highway 7 shortly after 12 noon, according to Const. Kevin Nebrija. He said police received several reports about the robbery."The suspects were observed to be smashing glass cases with hammers in an attempt to steal items," Nebrija told reporters near the scene.Video o
Vancouver police shot and killed a man in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday after he stabbed one person and injured another, a VPD spokesperson told reporters at an afternoon news conference.Police said just after 11:30 a.m., they responded to a call from staff at a restaurant near Robson and Hamilton streets. The caller reported a man had stolen alcohol and was armed with a knife inside the restaurant.Witnesses told The Canadian Press he used the weapon to stab people across the street at a 7-Ele
MONTREAL — The alleged leader of a notorious street gang that is involved in brutal turf wars in Quebec during which victims have been tortured and have had their limbs amputated is the most-wanted fugitive in Canada.
"I got out in March of this year, went to a federal halfway house, and then my judge granted me a sentence reduction, so I got to go home, and now I'm just on federal probation. I'll answer any question about any of it!"
Brandy Manville was killed by her husband Charles Manville, who then died by suicide, per police
"None of this makes sense," an attorney for her family tells PEOPLE
A Russian woman who stowed away on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris last week is expected to face at least one federal charge after she returned to the United States Wednesday, according to multiple law enforcement officials.
Collings, himself a father of two now-grown daughters, was convicted of killing Rowan on Nov. 3, 2007 in the tiny southwestern Missouri village of Stella.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Hawaii woman who vanished after landing in Los Angeles three weeks ago disappeared voluntarily as she sought to “step away from modern connectivity” and was last seen crossing into Mexico with her luggage, police said at a news conference where they urged her to contact her distraught family.
She is now in a race for her life - if she can pay back 75% of what she took, she could be spared.
Former ballerina Ashley Benefield, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for manslaughter.
The Be on the Lookout or BOLO campaign is out with the top 25 most wanted suspects in Canada. These are suspects in ongoing criminal investigations, identified as the most dangerous in the country. Eight suspects on the new list are wanted by Toronto police. As Chris Glover reports, police are hopeful a more advanced website using AI technology will help track some of them down.
"We all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around."
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan New York in a “brazen, targeted attack” New York police said. Ex-FBI deputy director under former President Trump, Andrew McCabe, reacts.
Paulette Thompson, the wife of slain CEO Brian Thompson, said her husband did not alter his travel plans in spite of the threats
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning in a “brazen, targeted attack” as he walked toward the company’s annual investor conference, NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch announced. The gunman remains on the loose.
From the ransom note to an unidentified bootprint, these pieces of evidence might hold the key to solving JonBenét Ramsey’s murder
A former Calgary police officer faces criminal charges stemming from the alleged misuse of an internal computer system to pursue personal relationships with women he first encountered on police-related matters. The Calgary Police Service said on Wednesday that Brett Singer, 51, is charged with one count of breach of trust and one count of misuse of a computer system.It's alleged that between 2008 and 2023, Singer used police databases to find and pursue further contact with numerous women with w