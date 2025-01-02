New Orleans attack: FBI believes suspect acted alone in ‘act of terrorism’

Law enforcement members work at the site where people were killed by a man driving a truck in New Orleans on 2 January 2025.

Law enforcement members work at the site where people were killed by a man driving a truck in New Orleans on 2 January 2025. Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters

The FBI said on Thursday that it now believed the suspect acted alone in an “act of terrorism” in the truck attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day that killed 14 and injured dozens more when a man drove a rented pickup truck into a crowd celebrating on busy Bourbon Street.

The chief suspect, 42-year-old US citizen Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was killed in the attack as he shot at police and was shot to death when law enforcement returned fire, bringing the total fatalities from the incident to 15, with more than 35 injured.

The federal agency also announced that it had found no definitive link between the New Orleans tragedy and

the explosion that occurred later on Wednesday of a Tesla Cybertruck outside a hotel owned by Donald Trump in Las Vegas, which resulted in one fatality.

Over the last 24 hours there had been contradictory reports on whether the suspect in New Orleans had associates in the planning or execution of the attack, while the authorities also had said they were looking into any possible connections between the New Orleans and the Las Vegas incidents, before updating the public later on Thursday on both fronts.

Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counter-terrorism division, said late on Thursday morning that the evidence had now shown that Shamsud-Din Jabbar was solely responsible for the New Orleans attack and professed allegiance to the Islamic State.

“This was an act of terrorism. It was premeditated and an evil act … He was 100% inspired by Isis,” Raia said, adding: “We know that he specifically picked out Bourbon Street, not sure why.”

The FBI also revealed that Jabbar posted five videos on his Facebook account in the hours before the attack in which he proclaimed his support for the Islamist militant group, while also previewing the violence that he would soon unleash in the city’s famed French Quarter district.

The videos included one in which he said he originally planned to harm his family and friends, but was concerned that news headlines would not focus on the “war between the believers and the disbelievers”, Raia said. He also left a last will and testament, the FBI said.

Earlier, senior FBI figures and the attorney general of Louisiana had said they believed “known associates” and “multiple people” were probably involved.

The attack took place just after 3am local time on Wednesday morning in the French Quarter of New Orleans, which was crowded with people celebrating the new year.

Jabbar, from Houston, Texas, drove a rented white pickup truck between the 100 and 400 blocks of Bourbon Street, crashing into revelers and mowing many down, then shooting from the truck, including hitting two police officers before he was killed.

Jabbar, who served in the US army for 13 years, was wearing body armor and a helmet, according to a law enforcement bulletin, and was displaying an Islamic State flag mounted on a pipe in the bed of the vehicle. The FBI has said that it is investigating the attack as an “act of terrorism”.

Abdur-Rahim Jabbar, Jabbar’s younger brother, told the Associated Press on Thursday that it “doesn’t feel real” that his brother could have done this. “I never would have thought it’d be him,” he said. “It’s completely unlike him.”

He said that his brother had been isolated in the last few years, but that he had also been in touch with him and he didn’t see any signs of radicalization.

“It’s completely contradictory to who he was and how his family and his friends know him,” he said.

Investigators found guns and what appeared to be improvised explosive devices in the vehicle.

Louisiana’s attorney general, Liz Murrill, said that the explosive devices associated with the attack appear to have been manufactured at a rented Airbnb in New Orleans that she said was rented out “for that purpose”.

In addition, a house fire occurred on Wednesday morning “that was connected to this event where we believe the IEDs were being made” Murrill added.

On Thursday morning, the New Orleans police superintendent, Anne Kirkpatrick, stated on NBC’s Today show that authorities were investigating “people of interest” related to Wednesday’s attack.

“We have people of interest, they are not people who are suspects at this time” Kirkpatrick said, adding “The FBI is tracking down everybody.”

The vehicles involved in the attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas were both rented using the popular car-sharing app Turo and the suspects in both incidents, who were both killed, had been or where in the military, leading to questions being asked, including by Joe Biden, about whether the events were connected, which the authorities then scotched later on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Turo stated that they were cooperating with law enforcement. The company also said that “do not believe that either renter … had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat”.

The city of New Orleans continued to reel from the attack, investigators continue to actively search for answers and potential accomplices.

Later on Thursday afternoon, the Sugar Bowl, a college football playoff quarter-final, is scheduled to take place in New Orleans. The event, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, had been postponed by one day due to the New Year’s Day attack.

Kirkpatrick said the event would have Super Bowl-level security, with collaboration from local, federal and military partners for safety.

“We are going to have absolutely hundreds of officers and staff lining our streets, lining Bourbon Street, lining the French Quarter,” Kirkpatrick said. “We are staffing up at the same level if not more so than we were prepared for Super Bowl.

It was the deadliest Islamic State-inspired assault on US soil in years, laying bare what federal officials have warned is a resurgent international terrorism threat. That threat is emerging as the FBI and other agencies brace for dramatic leadership upheaval after President-elect Donald Trump’s administration takes office.

Meanwhile, seven years ago, New Orleans officials began installing adjustable barriers at intersections in the French Quarter to temporarily prevent vehicles from entering the tourist area where the narrow streets are typically teeming with pedestrians every night.

But the steel bollards were in the process of being replaced and were not engaged on New Year’s Eve, which witnesses said could have prevented the truck speeding down the street in the way it did.