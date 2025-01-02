New Orleans attacker acted alone and 'no definitive link' to Las Vegas Tesla explosion, FBI says

The man who drove a pick-up truck into people celebrating the New Year in New Orleans is believed to have acted alone, the FBI has said.

There is also "no definitive link" between the attack and the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas, said FBI deputy assistant director Christopher Raia.

He called it "premeditated" and an "evil" act of terrorism, and that the attacker was "100% inspired by ISIS".

Mr Raia said the agency was reviewing two laptops found at Shamsud-Din Jabbar's home, three phones, and two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) recovered near the scene of the attack.

Officials started the news conference by paying tribute to the 14 "innocent victims" who were killed.

The truck rammed into people in the early hours of New Year's Day on the city's famous Bourbon Street.

Dozens of people were also injured and Jabbar, an army veteran born in the US, was shot dead when he crashed and opened fire on police.

The FBI said the 42-year-old posted five videos on his Facebook account in the hours before before the attack.

In one, he said he originally planned to harm family and friends but was concerned headlines would not focus on the "war between the believers and disbelievers".

He also said he'd joined Islamic State "before this summer" and provided a will, Mr Raia told reporters.

A black ISIS flag was attached to the back of the white Ford truck used in the attack and was pictured lying next to the vehicle.

Police said it drove around barricades onto the pavement, with witnesses describing carnage as is sped down the street knocking people over.

