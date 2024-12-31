New Orleans fire crews still assessing damage after building collapses on Magazine Street

Architectural Digest

In 1925, the 19-year-old Baker traveled from New York City to Paris to perform at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées. Dubbed Le Beau Chêne, the estate featured lush, sprawling gardens. Baker, a lifelong animal lover, shared her estate in Le Vésinet with chickens, goats, ducks, rabbits, dogs, a chimpanzee named Ethel, and her famous pet cheetah, Chiquita.