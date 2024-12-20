New Orleans gang members indicted for crimes across city, district attorney announces

CBC

Five youths have been charged with one count of assault each in the case of an alleged targeted attack on a 13-year-old girl in Kelowna.All five were present at the Kelowna courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the charges were read out. Their identities, and the identity of the victim, are protected by a publication ban that covers people under the age of 18. The attack happened Sept. 27 at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park at around 8:30 p.m. and was filmed on video, which circulated on social media. About 30