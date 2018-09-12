New Orleans High School Football Team Impress With Insane Field Entrance

The football team for Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, knows how to put on a show for the crowd, and that’s even before the game actually starts.

A video of the team’s entrance at Behrman Stadium was shared on September 7 by Quentin Bienemy, who wrote, “Edna Karr’s football entrance. One of the best in football at ANY level.” The video showed the team performing to music, posing for the various photos being taken of them before they all charged onto the field together.

The video had 5,187 retweets and 17,246 likes at the time of writing.