New Orleans hires former New York police czar amid investigations into security after terror attack

Jack Brook And Sara Cline
·4 min read

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said she had hired former New York Police Commissioner William J. Bratton as a consultant during a tense city council meeting Wednesday as officials and residents sought answers over security lapses after a terror attack that killed 14 people in the French Quarter.

Kirkpatrick also told councilmembers she won't step down.

“I will not resign,” Kirkpatrick said. “I believe I can be that person to lead us forward.”

Kirkpatrick assumed a defensive stance as the city council prepares to launch its own investigation into the street barrier systems within and around Bourbon Street, where on New Year's Day an Islamic State group-inspired attacker drove his F-150 truck around a police car blockading the street and rampaged down the city's most famous thoroughfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollards, protective columns designed to block vehicle traffic, had been removed from the entrance of Bourbon Street because the city was in the process of replacing them. However, the replacement barriers being installed are not designed to stop a fast-moving truck, according to a Nola.com report.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has acknowledged she could not confirm if the new bollard system is sufficient to stop a similar vehicle attack. And on Monday, state Attorney General Liz Murrill ordered a review of security measures that were in place for New Year’s celebrations and the Sugar Bowl.

One group of law firms announced Wednesday that they have secured nearly two dozen victims of the attack as clients and are conducting their own investigation, stating that “officials were tragically aware and did not protect the public.” One of the firms, Romanucci & Blandin, helped George Floyd’s family secure a $27 million settlement against the city of Minneapolis after he was killed by a police officer.

Unanswered questions and a new security consultant

Kirkpatrick has been praised for helping lead the city's troubled police department to the brink of ending more than a decade of federal oversight that was ordered after a history of mistreatment of African Americans and corruption. She took over the department in late 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told the city council that she lacked clarity about the inventory and condition of security systems around Bourbon Street. She had said the day of the attack that the city did not deploy wedge barriers because they “had malfunction problems" and that the attacker had “defeated” the city's security plans.

She also told NBC last week that she hadn't known the city had portable Archer barriers which could have been placed on sidewalks.

Bratton specializes in risk assessment and response with the New York-based firm Teneo. Bratton's contract is being paid for by the nonprofit New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, Kirkpatrick said.

Bratton and the foundation did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

“There will be a time and a place for reflective review of our actions -- that is not today,” Kirkpatrick said, noting she was focused on her officers' wellbeing after many responded to the traumatic incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several councilmembers expressed concern over whether Bratton would work closely with the city council and complained that they had not been involved in his hiring. Councilmember J.P. Morrell urged the police department to engage the public as it evaluates security measures with Bratton.

“Right now, people are scared,” Morrell said.

Finger-pointing among officials

Council President Helena Moreno observed that representatives of the city's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness were absent from the meeting and “may have the answers that we’ve been looking for.”

Collin Arnold, the department's director, told The Associated Press he had not been invited to participate but would have done so if asked. The councilmember chairing the meeting, Oliver Thomas, told the AP that his staff had reached out to Arnold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arnold said his department helped install the retractable bollards purchased by the city in 2017, though he said it became clear that they were “not made for Bourbon Street.”

“The bollards would become clogged almost nightly with debris, and then they could either not be opened or not be closed. It became a real problem,” Arnold said.

He said his department was not involved in selecting or installing the new bollards.

Councilmember Joe Giarrusso warned that finger-pointing would persist “until we get a better handle on what governance looks like and who is responsible” for Bourbon Street security measures.

An outraged public

Members of the public expressed their frustrations with city officials at the meeting for failing to stop the attack from happening, with some saying it was the outcome of the city's longstanding failure to bolster its ailing infrastructure.

“The response (to the attack) was very well executed but the preparedness was absolutely an atrocity,” said Nellie Catzen, who leads a street improvement advocacy group.

Earl Hagans, a city resident, criticized officials for the lack of answers.

“Who are we to rely on?” he said. “Who is supposed to know these things?”

___

Brook is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Brook on the social platform X: @jack_brook96.

Jack Brook And Sara Cline, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • No longer a joke: Ministers say Trump's threats to absorb Canada need to be taken seriously

    Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday that U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's assertions that Canada should become the 51st state should be taken seriously, after he initially dismissed them as a joke."The joke is over," LeBlanc told reporters in French."The president and his allies continue to repeat this — we know it's not going anywhere — but the fact that he's repeating it, it's not very constructive."WATCH | Cabinet ministers weigh in on Trump's threats to absorb Canada: LeBlanc

  • Social Media Users Slam Donald Trump's 'Unhinged' Canada Maps

    The president-elect's "Oh Canada" post drew ire online.

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac

  • Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin

    The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Is Donald Trump kidding? Americans in Canada react to tariff, annexation threats

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has been courting controversy in Canada since his election victory, with threats to impose whopping tariffs on Canadian goods and musings about the country becoming "the 51st state."

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland with a message from his dad: 'We’re going to treat you well'

    President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.

  • Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

  • Elon Musk Biographer Details Why He Thinks Billionaire Is ‘Going Mad’

    An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a

  • Maggie Haberman Boils Down Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Troll’ To 1 Thing

    The New York Times journalist also differentiated between the various foreign policy comments being made by the president-elect.

  • Team Trump Admits Jack Smith Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    Special counsel Jack Smith‘s final report into the criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump has been blocked from release after the president’s lawyers launched a last-ditch effort to prevent its publication. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is re

  • Trump faces growing threat of ‘gray zone’ warfare

    President-elect Trump has made ambitious promises to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and face down China, but he’s also contending with a growing threat of “gray zone” attacks from foreign adversaries, from drone surveillance to acts of sabotage in the air, sea and on land. These hybrid tactics are intentionally hard to trace, and NATO…

  • France says EU won’t tolerate attack on borders after Trump Greenland takeover remarks

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot says the European Union (EU) will stand firm in its alliance in the face of repeated comments from President-elect Trump about the U.S. acquiring Greenland from Denmark. “If the European Commission does not know how to protect us against this interference or these threats of interference, then it must give…

  • Trump blames Newsom for California’s raging wildfires

    President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…

  • Mike Johnson Roasted Over What Could Be His Most Ironic Boast Yet

    The Republican House speaker seemingly ignored or forgot one chaotic thing.

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Trump refuses to rule out use of military force to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, as he declared U.S. control of both to be vital to American national security.