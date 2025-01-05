New Orleans killer wore 'smart glasses' during attack but did not livestream

The man accused of killing 14 people in a New Orleans terror attack on New Year's Day was wearing "smart" glasses that would have allowed him to livestream the rampage had he turned them on, authorities said Sunday.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar also wore the glasses to record his bicycle tour of the French Quarter during a visit to New Orleans in October when he may have been planning his attack, Lionel Myrthil, special agent in charge of the FBI office in New Orleans, said at a briefing on the attack.

Jabbar slammed his truck into crowds of revelers shortly after 3 a.m. on New Year's Day. In addition to the deaths, more than 30 people were wounded, some critically. Authorities say the toll could have been worse − newly revealed security video shows Jabbar placing homemade bombs hidden in coolers at two sites on Bourbon Street hours before the attack, authorities said. The bombs did not detonate.

FBI officials said Sunday that they are also delving into Jabbar's trips from last year. "We have also tracked that Jabbar traveled to Cairo, Egypt, from June 22 until July 3 of 2023. A few days later he flew to Ontario, Canada, on July 10 and returned to the U.S. on July 13 of 2023,” Myrthil said.

“Our agents are getting answers as to where he went, who he met with and how those trips may or may not tie into his actions in our city in New Orleans,” he said.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the Greater New Orleans Foundation has set up a fund at gnof.org for donations. She said she will welcome President Joe Biden to the city Monday and will ask that a tactical expert be sent to New Orleans to recommend "target hardening measures" to ensure safety during upcoming national events such as the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras.

Cantrell said security upgrades ahead of the Super Bowl, schedule for Feb. 9, will begin Monday.

"Our mission remains to increase public safety as we move toward hosting major events in New Orleans," Cantrell said.

On Jan. 2, 2025, artist Roberto Marquez comforts a woman at a memorial he built to honor the victims of the Jan. 1, 2025, terror attack on Bourbon Street.

Day of mourning set for each victim

Gov. Jeff Landry said he has spoken with family members of all 14 of those killed. Each victim will have a seperate day of mourning from Monday through Jan. 23, Landry said, and familes of those killed are being offered the state police escorts of the remains of their loved ones to local locations.

"We will continue to ensure that their tragic loss is not forgotten," Landry said. 'We are commited to doing everything within our power to honor these victims, their families and friends."

Christopher Raia, the FBI Deputy Assistant Director of the agency’s Counterterrorism Division, said the investigation continues to indicate the killer acted alone. More than 1,000 tips are being reviewed, and local, state and federal authorities will leave "no stone unturned" in efforts to learn everything about the killer and the attack, he said.

"We do this for the victims and their families, even though we know nothing we can do can take away their pain and grief," Raia said.

Biden to visit New Orleans on Monday

The president and first lady Jill Biden will travel to New Orleans on Monday to grieve with families and community members and talk to local officials, the White House has announced. Monday also marks the start of Carnival, which in Louisiana means weeks of parades, eating king cakes and crafting beads with the green, purple and gold color scheme ahead of Mardi Gras − French for "Fat Tuesday." The following day, Ash Wednesday, is the beginning of the holy season of Lent.

As Carnival starts Monday, several parades are scheduled

The most notable Carnival festivities are held in New Orleans, where Mardi Gras Day is an official holiday that the city has celebrated for centuries. At least six parades remain scheduled Monday, including two in the French Quarter neighborhood near where the attack took place on Bourbon Street.

