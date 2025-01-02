New Orleans attack latest: Death toll now at 15 as FBI looks for others who helped suspected terrorist

The suspect who killed at least 15 people and injured dozens of others after ramming a truck into a crowd of people in New Orleans had an ISIS flag in the vehicle, the FBI confirmed.

The suspect, who was shot and killed by police, has been named by the FBI as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

Jabbar was a U.S. citizen and Army veteran who lived in Texas.

The incident took place at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday on the city’s famed Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year’s Day, as Jabbar allegedly evaded police barriers around the French Quarter and drove into the crowd.

The suspect acted with “very intentional behavior,” police said. Two officers were struck in a gunfire exchange with the suspect and are now in stable condition.

The FBI is investigating the incident as an “act of terrorism.” New Orleans police said the driver was trying to “run over as many people as he possibly could.”

Officials do not believe Jabbar acted alone and are investigating if he had accomplices.

The car attack prompted officials to delay the upcoming Sugar Bowl college football quarter final for 24 hours. The match is now scheduled for Thursday.

Key Points

FBI confirms suspect is US citizen Shamsud-Din Jabbar from Texas

Sugar Bowl postponed after Bourbon Street attack

Suspect’s truck reportedly had ISIS flag

Driver ‘dead’ after ramming car into crowd killing 15 on Bourbon Street

Louisiana governor condemns ‘horrific act of violence’ on Bourbon Street

Two officers shot by driver

Baton Rouge father of two killed, cousin injured in attack

Mississippi teen killed in attack

Bombs found near site of truck attack

02:00 , Josh Marcus

Officials found two explosive devices on Wednesday in the French Quarter of New Orleans, the site of the truck attack over night.

About 30 minutes after the attack, police found a bomb near a set of squad cars packed with nails and plastic explosives.

A second bomb was found on Bourbon Street, NOLA.com reports.

Sugar Bowl rescheduled to Thursday afternoon

01:30 , Josh Marcus

The Allstate Sugar Bowl college football quarterfinal will be played tomorrow at 3 p.m. Central time, after being postponed from its original Wednesday start time due to the terror attack in New Orleans.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨



🏆 The 2025 #CFBPlayoff Quarterfinal at the @Allstate #SugarBowl will kickoff January 2 at 3:00 PM CT! pic.twitter.com/wpCS52JnPN — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) January 1, 2025

Childhood friend says New Orleans suspect wasn’t ‘troublemaker'

01:10 , Josh Marcus

New Orleans terror suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar was a normal, well-behaved kid, according to childhood friend Chris Pousson.

He said Jabbar “wasn’t a troublemaker at all.”

“He made good grades and was always well-dressed in button-ups and polo shirts,” Pousson told The New York Times.

The pair reconnnected on social media around 2017, by which point Jabbar had embraced a newfound emphasis on faith.

“He was never threatening any violence, but you could see that he had gotten really passionate about his faith.”

Passport photo shows New Orleans suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar

00:50 , Josh Marcus

(FBI)

Man seen surrendering outside NOLA suspect’s Texas home

00:22 , Josh Marcus

A man was reportedly seen surrendering with his hands up to a SWAT team at the Texas home of New Orleans terror suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

News crews witnessed the surrender, as well as at least four children and five adults being brought outside the Harris County property, Click2Houston reports.

Mother identified as one of New Orleans victims

00:10 , Josh Marcus

Nicole Perez, 27, the mother to a four-year-old, is among the 10 people killed in the New Year’s terror attack in New Orleans.

Perez, a deli manager in the New Orleans area, was out with friends for New Year’s Eve when a truck rammed pedestrians on Bourbon Street. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries and died.

“She was a great mother,” family spokesperson Kimberly Usher-Fall, Perez’s employer, told ABC News. “She just was a really exciting little young lady and she was getting herself together.”

Perez leaves behind a four-year-old son, Melo.

"She was so beautiful and full of life,” Usher-Fall added. “Her son Melo is now without his momma, and we are without our friend and dedicated employee. I’m hoping to get some help for her burial expenses and to help her son with expenses he will need to transition into a new living situation."

Few new details about New Orleans case from Biden

00:07 , Josh Marcus

Joe Biden offered his condolences after the New Orleans attack, but had little new factual information about the suspect or nature of the investigation into the attack.

“I grieve with you,” Biden said Wednesday afternoon from Camp David. “Our nation grieves with you. We’re going to stand with you as your mourn and as you heal in the weeks to come.”

The president did offer a few new insights though.

“Mere hours before the attack, he posted videos on social media indicated that he was inspired by ISIS, especially the desire to kill,” Biden said of suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

The president added that officials are scrutinizing any “possible connection” between a Tesla that exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas and the truck attack in Louisiana.

“Thus far there’s nothing to report on that score at this time,” Biden said.

WATCH: President Biden provides update after New Orleans attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 23:51 , Josh Marcus

Joe Biden will be speaking any minute from Camp David.

The president is expected to offer his condolences and provide updates on the investigation into the New Orleans terror attack.

Watch his speech here.

New Orleans terror suspect accused of adultery and ‘excessive’ spending

Wednesday 1 January 2025 23:40 , Josh Marcus

New Orleans terror suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar had a troubled home life, according to his ex-wife Shaneen McDaniel.

Jabbar accumulated significant debts through “excessive cash withdrawals,” “gifts to paramours” and “unreasonable and unnecessary spending,” according to court filings related to a divorce proceeding.

The debts included $16,000 in credit card debt and $27,000 in past due housing payments, according to NOLA.com.

Biden briefed on New Orleans attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 23:25 , Josh Marcus

President Biden is following the details of the investigation into the New Orleans truck attack.

The president, according to pool reports, spoke with his homeland security team at Camp David on Wednesday. The call included Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Terror suspect had lengthy military career

Wednesday 1 January 2025 23:10 , Josh Marcus

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the now-deceased terror suspect in the New Orleans truck attack, had a lengthy career with the U.S. military.

Jabbar, after attempting unsuccessfully to join the Navy, served in the Army beginning in 2006.

He deployed to Afghanistan in 2009, served in administrative roles, and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 2020, NBC reports.

New Orleans suspect accused of ‘being all crazy’ prior to attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 22:53 , Josh Marcus

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the New Orleans terror attack, had begun acting “all crazy” over the last year, according to Dwayne Marsh, Jabbar’s ex-wife’s new husband.

Marsh told The New York Times Jabbar was a recent convert to Islam and that the suspect’s two daughters were “a mess” after the Louisiana attack, which killed 15 people.

Death toll rises to 15 in New Orleans truck attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 22:43 , Josh Marcus

(New Orleans coroner)

Two Israelis injured in New Orleans attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 22:35 , Josh Marcus

Two Israelis were among the roughly 35 people injured during the New Orleans New Year’s truck attack.

“Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack in New Orleans,” Gideon Sa’ar of the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs wrote on X. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to the two injured Israeli citizens and all the wounded. I instructed Israel’s Consul General in Houston to immediately deploy a representative to the scene. Terror has no place in our world. Israel stands in solidarity with New Orleans and the United States.”

Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack in New Orleans. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to the two injured Israeli citizens and all the wounded. I instructed Israel's Consul General in Houston to immediately deploy a… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) January 1, 2025

Former landlord ‘shocked’ tenant is suspect in NOLA attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 22:33 , Josh Marcus

The landlord of New Orleans truck attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar said she was “shocked” to learn the Texas man was accused of killing 10 people in a terror attack over New Year’s Eve.

Asia Maryam told NOLA.com Jabbar began renting a mobile home in Houston, Texas, two years ago.

She said Jabbar, who served in the U.S. Army, always paid his rent in cash, never created any problems, and told her he was planning to move to New Orleans.

Keir Starmer reacts to New Orleans attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 22:15 , Josh Marcus

The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific.



My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 1, 2025

Veteran suspect comes as military seeks to purge extremism in ranks

Wednesday 1 January 2025 22:00 , Josh Marcus

New Orleans truck attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar was a U.S. Army veteran, according to officials.

Investigators, who said Jabbar had an ISIS flag with him at the time of the attack, will surely be looking into how Jabbar was radicalized and whether this took place during his time in the military.

The military and Department of Homeland Security have worked in recent years to investigate extremism in the ranks.

FBI: Soldier linked to racist post, online extremism

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

Homeland Security launching internal review to root out white supremacy in its ranks

Shamsud-Din Jabbar had past arrests: records

Wednesday 1 January 2025 21:40 , Josh Marcus

New Orleans truck attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar had a previous criminal history, according to records obtained by Click2Houston.

Jabbar, a U.S. citizen who lived in Harris County, Texas, was arrested in 2002 and 2005 by the Katy and Beaumont, Texas, police departments, respectively.

Neighbors of truck attack suspect ‘scared'

Wednesday 1 January 2025 21:25 , Josh Marcus

Police and reporters converged on a Houston, Texas, home linked to Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in today’s truck attack on New Year’s Eve revelers in New Orleans.

“That’s very wrong and it’s a threat for us too and whoever it is, he need [sic] to get the punishment,” Faisal Siddiqui told The Texas Newsroom and Houston Public Media. “I just heard about this too and I’m scared because I have kids at my home.”

More details emerge about NOLA attack suspect

Wednesday 1 January 2025 21:10 , Josh Marcus

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the New Year’s Day truck attack in New Orleans, reportedly had a military and corporate career before driving into a crowd on Bourbon Street in what’s being investigated as a terror attack.

Jabbar, a U.S. citizen who referred to himself as a native of Beaumont, Texas, worked in human resources and information technology in the U.S. military for a decade, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Public records obtained by the outlet show he underwent a divorce and made a comfortable living of $120,000 with the consulting firm Deloitte in the years before the attack.

Another victim in truck attack identified

Wednesday 1 January 2025 20:55 , Josh Marcus

Tiger Bech, 28, a former wide receiver for the Princeton University football team, was among those killed in the New Orleans truck attack, according to the athletic director at his former high school, St. Thomas More Catholic High School, in the city of Lafayette.

Love you always brother ! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us ❤️ https://t.co/8sSFf564Mb — Jack Bech (@jackbech7) January 1, 2025

“Love you always brother!” his brother Jack Bech, a current wide receiver at Texas Christian University, wrote on X. “You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us.”

Investigators review video of group placing explosives

Wednesday 1 January 2025 20:40 , Josh Marcus

As part of their investigation into the New Orleans truck attack, officials are reviewing video of a group of three men and a woman placing potential explosives, the Associated Press reports.

We’ll follow this story for all the latest updates.

100 military police to deploy in New Orleans to support local officials

Wednesday 1 January 2025 20:25 , Josh Marcus

Federal, state, and local officials are descending on New Orleans to secure the city, after a suspected terror attack on New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street.

One hundred military police will be deployed to support local officials, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday.

Louisiana officials postponed the Sugar Bowl until Thursday, and are insisting the high-profile college football quarterfinal will still go forward and be fully secured.

Josh Hawley demands ‘accountability’ and ‘answers’ after car attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 20:10 , Josh Marcus

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is calling on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray to appear before Congress after the New Orleans car attack.

“The Senate should demand the public testimony of Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Wray immediately,” Hawley wrote on X on Wednesday. “That duo has been skipping out on hearings for months. Now there’s been a deadly attack on American soil. They need to provide answers.”

After the horrific attack in New Orleans, Alejandro Mayorkas needs to be called to testify before the Senate immediately - BEFORE Biden leaves office. ACCOUNTABILITY — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 1, 2025

The Senate should demand the public testimony of Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Wray immediately. That duo has been skipping out on hearings for months. Now there’s been a deadly attack on American soil. They need to provide answers pic.twitter.com/aiaTWX20PN — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 1, 2025

Terrorist ‘defeated’ NOLA PD plan for NYE

Wednesday 1 January 2025 19:59 , Josh Marcus

New Orleans police said Wednesday the individual who rammed a car through a crowd celebrating New Year’s on Bourbon Street “defeated” security plans meant to secure the heavily trafficked pedestrian area.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said police stationed officers, cars, and barriers around the French Quarter, where barriers from a previous bollard system were down for repair.

Suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar evaded these barriers by driving onto a sidewalk, Kirkpatrick said.

“We did indeed have a plan, but the terrorist defeated it,” she told reporters.

New Orleans attack follows German Christmas market massacre

Wednesday 1 January 2025 19:50 , Josh Marcus

The New Year’s Eve attack in New Orleans is the second major car-based attack at a public holiday event in less than two weeks.

In late December, a driver rammed into a crowd of shoppers at a German Christmas market in the city of Madgeburg, killing at least five people and injuring 200.

German Christmas market: Everything we know about car attack that killed five

Louisiana governor to attend postponed Sugar Bowl

Wednesday 1 January 2025 19:36 , Josh Marcus

Louisiana officials are hoping to reassure the public that the upcoming Sugar Bowl, which has been postponed until tomorrow after the New Year’s car attack, will be safe.

“Your governor is going to be there,” Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said during a press conference on Wednesday. “That is proof, believe you me, that the facility in this city is safer today than it was yesterday.”

Watch live: New Orleans Police give update after gunman drives car into crowd and opens fire

Wednesday 1 January 2025 19:31 , Josh Marcus

Sugar Bowl postponed after Bourbon Street attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 19:25 , Josh Marcus

Officials have decided to postpone the 2025 Sugar Bowl college football game, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

“All parties and all agree that it’s in the best interests of everybody and of public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours,” Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said on Wednesday during a press conference. “Work is fast about to set up a safe and efficient and fun environment for tomorrow night. There will be more details on that in the coming hours, but for now that’s the plan.”

Senator John Kennedy said during the press conference the decision to postpone the game was “very wise.”

“There’s just too much stuff we don’t know, and it’s just not worth it,” he said.

Kamala Harris reacts to NOLA car attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 19:20 , Josh Marcus

Last night should have been a joyous celebration of the new year. Instead, a horrific incident occurred that left the New Orleans community mourning. The FBI is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism.



My thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy and their… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 1, 2025

Officials don’t believe car attacker worked alone

Wednesday 1 January 2025 19:13 , Josh Marcus

Officials believe New Orleans car attack suspect 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar worked alone.“We do not believe Jabbar was solely responsible,” FBI agent Alethea Duncan said on Wednesday during a press conference. “We are aggressively running down every lead, including those of his known associates.”

Baton Rouge father of two killed, cousin injured in attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 19:02 , Josh Marcus

Reggie Hunter, 37, a father of two from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was among the 10 people killed in the New Orleans car attack during New Year’s celebrations, according to family.

His cousin Shirell Jackson told NOLA.com that Hunter got off work and headed to Bourbon Street with a cousin. “They decided to go out there because he came in from work and said, ‘Hey, the Sugar Bowl is tomorrow. It’s New Year’s Eve. Let’s go to the city,” Jackson said. “Just something so simple. Hey cuz, had, wanna ride me to the city?”

Hunter died of his injuries, while his companion was injured, Jackson said.

UGA student among injured in New Orleans attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 18:55 , Josh Marcus

Information is emerging about those impacted by the New Year’s Eve attack in New Orleans.

Statement from President Jere W. Morehead:



I am deeply saddened by the devastating attack in New Orleans overnight, and I extend my sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this terrible tragedy.



At this point, we have learned that a… — UGA (@universityofga) January 1, 2025

A University of Georgia student was among the at least 30 people who were injured.

“I am deeply saddened by the devastating attack in New Orleans overnight, and I extend my sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this terrible tragedy,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead wrote in a statement.

“At this point, we have learned that a University of Georgia student was critically injured in the attack and is receiving medical treatment,” he added. “I have spoken to the student’s family and shared my concern, support and well wishes on behalf of the entire UGA community.”

Superdome on lockdown for security sweeps ahead of Sugar Bowl

Wednesday 1 January 2025 18:54 , Josh Marcus

Security officials have locked down the New Orleans Superdome for security sweeps, after a New Year’s Eve car attack on Bourbon Street that killed 10 people, the Associated Press reports.

The stadium is set to host the College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame.

The game was originally scheduled for 7:45 p.m. local time.

Mississippi teen killed in attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 18:50 , Josh Marcus

Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, 18, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was among those killed in the New Orleans car attack, her family said.

“I just want to see my baby,” Melissa Dedeaux, 40, told the New Orleans Advocate. “She was the sweetest person. She would give you anything, anything.”

Dedeaux was in New Orleans to celebrate the new year on Bourbon Street with a cousin.

She graduated from high school in 2024 and was planning on studying nursing.

NFL ‘confident’ Super Bowl will be ‘safe’

Wednesday 1 January 2025 18:40 , Rhian Lubin

The NFL, due to hold the Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in February, has said it is “confident” attendees will have a “safe and enjoyable experience.”

Read the full statement.

Everything we know about suspected terrorist involved in New Orleans mass killing

Wednesday 1 January 2025 18:30 , Rhian Lubin

The suspect in this morning’s deadly attack has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar and he had an ISIS flag in his car, according to reports.

The FBI is now investigating the incident “as an act of terrorism.”

Kelly Rissman reports on everything we know about the suspect and the tragedy so far.

Shamsud Din Jabbar: Everything we know about suspected New Orleans terrorist

FBI confirms suspect was a US citizen from Texas

Wednesday 1 January 2025 18:13 , Kelly Rissman, Rhian Lubin

The FBI has confirmed that the suspect was a US citizen from Texas.

Authorities named the suspect as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar and confirmed investigators found an ISIS flag in his pickup truck.

They also updated that a potential IED was found in the suspect’s vehicle, which they believe was rented.

Here’s the full update from the FBI:

“The subject has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas. He was driving a Ford pickup truck, which appears to have been rented and we are working to confirm how the subject came into possession of the vehicle.

“An ISIS flag was located in the vehicle and the FBI is working to determine the subject’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations.

“Weapons and a potential IED were located in the subject’s vehicle. Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter. The FBI’s Special Agent Bomb Technicians are working with our law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable and they will work to render those devices safe.”

Pickup truck used in deadly attack was rented - reports

Wednesday 1 January 2025 17:50 , Rhian Lubin

The pickup truck used in the deadly New Year’s Day attack was reportedly a rental.

According to CNN and ABC News, the suspect rented the truck from an app that allows owners to rent out their vehicles, federal law enforcement sources said.

Drone images from the scene show the wrecked truck.

A drone image from the scene shows the wrecked pickup truck (AP)

New drone images show smashed truck at the scene

Wednesday 1 January 2025 17:40 , Rhian Lubin

New drone images show the smashed-up pickup truck at the scene.

Investigators work the scene after a person drove a vehicle into a crowd earlier on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 (AP)

Handgun and AR-style rifle recovered - law enforcement official

Wednesday 1 January 2025 17:29 , Rhian Lubin

Law enforcement has recovered a handgun and AR-style rifle after the driver killed 10 in this morning’s attack, according to the Associated Press, citing an official.

More details are starting to emerge about the suspect, who has been named as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabba, according to Times-Picayune, citing a law enforcement source.

NEW: Suspect’s truck reportedly had ISIS flag - report

Wednesday 1 January 2025 17:17 , Rhian Lubin

The suspect in this morning’s deadly attack reportedly had an ISIS flag in it, according to Times-Picayune, citing a law enforcement source.

He has been named as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, the newspaper reports.

Police shot and killed the suspect.

Investigators probing whether fire at Airbnb property is connected to attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 17:11 , Rhian Lubin

Investigators are probing whether a fire that broke out at a nearby Airbnb property is connected to the New Year’s Day attack, according to Times-Picayune.

Sources told the newspaper that investigators believe the Airbnb was rented by the suspect.

Bomb squad and law enforcement officials attended the fire at an address approximately a 10 minute drive from Bourbon Street, according to the outlet.

Trump uses New Orleans attack to slam migrants without offering proof one was involved

Wednesday 1 January 2025 17:00 , Eric Garcia

President-elect Donald Trump used the mass-killing event in New Orleans to talk about immigration despite the fact police had not confirmed the identity of the suspect.

The president-elect posted on Truth Social Wednesday saying that immigrants were more likely to commit worse crimes than U.S. citizens.

Read the full story below.

Trump slams migrants in comments about New Orleans attack

Authorities give update on investigation

Wednesday 1 January 2025 16:42 , Alex Lang

New Orleans officials are giving an update on their investigation into the attack.

At least 10 are dead and 35 were hurt in the incident. New Orleans police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said the suspect went around the barricades that were up to carry out his attack.

“He was hellbent on creating the carnage and damage that he did,” she said.

City was in the middle of new bollard project

Wednesday 1 January 2025 16:40 , Alex Woodward

The New Year’s Day attack occurred at the intersections of Iberville and Bourbon streets, just one block from the entrance to Bourbon at the major Canal Street thoroughfare.

Permanent retractable barriers were installed in 2017 as part of then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s $40 million plan to boost security and make the French Quarter more pedestrian-friendly — part of a much larger master plan to make the French Quarter a more family-friendly tourist destination, which residents weren’t thrilled about.

The bollards, debuting ahead of the NBA All-Star Game, were partially in response to a mass murder in France in 2016, when a terrorist plowed into a Bastille Day crowd and killed 86 people.

The city installed a series of bollards between Canal and St. Ann streets. But the city was in the middle of a new bollard project, with plans to finish by the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras 2025.

Chunks of road were being removed to take out the existing bollards, though it’s unclear how far the city got.

A previous barrier at Canal and Bourbon streets was recently removed.

President Joe Biden releases statement on NYD attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 16:20 , Rhian Lubin

President Joe Biden has shared a statement on the New Year’s Day attack:

“I have been continually briefed since early this morning by federal law enforcement leadership and my homeland security team, including Secretary of Homeland Security Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans regarding the horrific incident that occurred there overnight.

The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism. I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury.

I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind.

I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share. In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday.

There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.”

President-elect Donald Trump: ‘Crime rate in our country is at a level nobody has seen before'

Wednesday 1 January 2025 16:10 , Rhian Lubin

President-elect Donald Trump has responded to the attack in a post on Truth Social:

When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true.

The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department.

The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!

Witness describes scenes of ‘absolute chaos’

Wednesday 1 January 2025 16:00 , Rhian Lubin

A witness has described scenes of “absolute chaos” in the early hours of this morning as revelers were celebrating the new year.

Alex Birth-Mitchell told CNN he “visited several clubs, then walked up and down the street and had just gotten to this club when the truck came through plowing everyone down.”

He said that he feels lucky to be alive as he had just gained entry to a nightclub and was indoors when the attack took place.

“If we would have been waiting outside, we would be dead maybe,” he told the broadcaster.

Pictures from the scene

Wednesday 1 January 2025 15:45 , Rhian Lubin

A coroner's van is parked on the corner of Bourbon St. and Canal St (AP)

Security personnel investigate the scene on Bourbon Street (AP)

A cyclist passes a police barricade near the scene (AP)

Ten dead after car plows into crowd at New Orleans New Year’s Day attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 15:30 , Kelly Rissman

Ten people are dead after a car slammed into a crowd in New Orleans’ popular Bourbon Street during New Year’s Day celebrations.

In a press conference on Wednesday morning, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the incident as a “terrorist attack,” urging residents to stay away from the area as it was still an active scene. The FBI, however, said it was not clear that it was a terrorist event but that an improvised explosive device was found with the suspect.

A federal law enforcement official told NBC News that the suspect appeared to be dead. The identity of the assailant and his possible motive remains unclear.

New Orleans Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick said that the perpetrator exhibited “very intentional behavior” by slamming into the crowd and that it was not a DUI, adding that the man shot at police officers after he crashed his vehicle, leaving two officers injured. Both officers that were shot are stable, according to Kirkpatrick.

Read the full story.

FBI investigating ‘act of terrorism’ as 10 dead in New Orleans after vehicle attack

New Orleans Council Member calls attack ‘horrific and evil'

Wednesday 1 January 2025 15:20 , Kelly Rissman

“My prayers go out to the victims and their families,” New Orleans Council Member Oliver Thomas told WWL. He called the attack “horrific and evil.”

“No one deserves to experience this level of evil that was carried out by a very sick person,” he said. Thomas said he’s not sure about the lingering threat to the community, as hundreds of thousands are visiting the city for the Sugar Bowl and New Year’s celebrations.

Thomas was visiting a local hospital, where a number of victims are being treated for their injuries.

Two officers are in stable condition after engaging with the suspect, police said.

Thomas said: “There may have been up to four officers that were involved in neutralizing the event.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson reacts to the ‘vicious attack'

Wednesday 1 January 2025 15:10 , Kelly Rissman

“The vicious attack on innocent people celebrating the New Year in New Orleans early this morning was an act of pure evil, and justice must be swift for anyone who was involved,” the Louisiana Congressman said in a post on X. “Please join us in praying for the victims, their families, and the first responders and investigators.”

AllState Sugar Bowl CEO reacts to tragedy

Wednesday 1 January 2025 15:00 , Kelly Rissman

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning,” Jeff Hundley told The Independent in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available.”

In photos: New Orleans reels after vehicle slammed into Bourbon Street crowd just hours into the new year

Wednesday 1 January 2025 14:50 , Kelly Rissman

(AP)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AP)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Suspect allegedly ‘had an accomplice,’ New Orleans City Council member says

Wednesday 1 January 2025 14:40 , Kelly Rissman

New Orleans City Council member Freddie King III told WWL that he understood that the driver “had an accomplice.” This claim has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

The Independent has asked the FBI, which is now leading this investigation, for more information.

The agency confirmed that the suspect drove a car into a crowd on Bourbon Street, then “engaged with local law enforcement” and is now deceased.

Two officers who were struck are in stable condition.

FBI confirms suspected driver is dead

Wednesday 1 January 2025 14:35 , Kelly Rissman

This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing a number of people and injuring dozens of others. The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism.

What has law enforcement said?

Wednesday 1 January 2025 14:30 , Kelly Rissman

New Orleans Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick said that the perpetrator exhibited “very intentional behavior” by slamming into the crowd and that it was not a DUI, adding that the man shot at police officers after he crashed his vehicle, leaving two officers injured. Both officers that were shot are stable, according to Kirkpatrick.

“Last night, we had over 300 officers out here, and because of the intentional mindset of this perpetrator – who went around our barricades in order to conduct this. He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” Kirkpatrick added. She added that most of the casualties appeared to be local residents of the city and not tourists. “This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could.”

Read the full story.

Ten dead after car plows into crowd at New Orleans New Year’s Day attack

Elected officials condemn ‘brutal’ attack

Wednesday 1 January 2025 14:20 , Kelly Rissman

“Many of us woke up this morning to devastating news of the brutal intentional slaughter of innocent people celebrating the New Year in New Orleans,” Liz Murrill, the state’s attorney general, wrote in a post on X on Wednesday morning.

“I’m praying for the victims and their families and will ensure they get justice for this appalling act. Please avoid the immediate area at this time and listen to the law enforcement officers who are still on the scene,” she added.

Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote on X.: “So tragic. Give thanks for the police officers responding. Remember the wounded and dead and their families.”

What happened?

Wednesday 1 January 2025 14:10 , Kelly Rissman

The suspect, who has not been identified, exhibited “very intentional behavior” when he plowed into a crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, just hours into the new year, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said at a press conference. “This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” she said.

After crashing his vehicle, the suspect fired off his weapon at police officers, striking two. Both officers are in stable condition and are receiving medical treatment, Kirkpatrick said.

As of Wednesday morning’s press conference, 10 people have died and more than 30 were injured. Most of the wounded individuals were taken to University Medical Center, while others were sent to Touro Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson Campus, or Ochsner Baptist Campus, police said.

Most victims appeared to be locals, not tourists, police said.

“He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” Kirkpatrick added.

An improvised explosive device was found at the scene, according to the FBI, which has taken over the case.

“There were improvised explosive devices that was found, and we are working on confirming if it’s a viable device or not,” Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan said at the press conference.

While New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the mass killing as a “terrorist attack,” the FBI said it wasn’t a terrorist event.

The mayor also said she had been in contact with the White House.

Early on Wednesday, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry condemned the attack in a post on X: “A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning. Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene.”

Both the governor and the FBI have urged locals to avoid Bourbon Street.

WATCH: Officials confirm ten dead and dozens injured after SUV crash

Wednesday 1 January 2025 14:00 , Kelly Rissman

President Joe Biden has been briefed, White House says

Wednesday 1 January 2025 13:52 , Kelly Rissman

“President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight and the White House has been in touch with New Orleans Mayor Cantrell to offer support,” the White House said in a statement.

“The FBI is already on the ground supporting local law enforcement in the investigation and the President will continue to be briefed throughout the day.”

Everything we know about the driver who plowed into crowd killing 10

Wednesday 1 January 2025 13:36 , Joe Middleton

A New Year’s celebration in New Orleans was tragically interrupted when a car slammed into a crowd of revelers, killing 10 and injuring dozens more.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Bourbon Street when a suspect drove into people, New Orleans police said at a Wednesday morning press conference.

More than 30 others were injured in the attack and have been transported to hospitals. Authorities have urged locals to steer clear of Bourbon Street as an investigation continues.

Here’s everything we know about the tragedy and the driver:

New Orleans mass killing: Everything we know about the driver who plowed into crowd

Driver ‘dead' after ramming car into crowd killing 10 on Bourbon Street

Wednesday 1 January 2025 13:29 , Joe Middleton

A federal law enforcement official has told NBC News that the suspected driver who killed at least 10 people and injured dozens of others is believe to be dead.

The police and FBI did not give a status update on the suspect at the press conference this morning, but did say that the perpetrator shot and injured two police officers.

The identity and motives of suspect remain unknown. The FBI has taken over investigation of the violent incident that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Pictured: scene on Wednesday morning in New Orleans

Wednesday 1 January 2025 13:20 , Joe Middleton

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AP)

(AFP via Getty Images)

‘This is not a terrorist event’, say FBI

Wednesday 1 January 2025 12:57 , Joe Middleton

The FBI has taken over the investigation in New Orleans and said it is not a terrorist attack.

Special agent Althea Duncan said that “improvised explosive devices” were found at the scene and the public should stay away from the area.

She added: “This is not a terrorist event.”

Two officers shot by perpetrator

Wednesday 1 January 2025 12:53 , Joe Middleton

Two police officers were shot by the attacker and are receiving treatment in hospital, Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick has told a press conference.

She said the attacker fired on officers after he crashed his vehicle. Both officers are both stable and receiving medical treatment.

Superintendent Kirkpatrick said the perpetrator was “hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

New Orleans mayor urges residents to avoid the area

Wednesday 1 January 2025 12:48 , Joe Middleton

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the exact details of the incident are under investigation and that she has been in direct contact with the White House.

At a press conference she asked “for prayers for those who have lost their lives”, and urged the public to avoid the eight blocks around Bourbon Street, saying a “unified command is in place”.

Violent incident occurs hours before Sugar Bowl

Wednesday 1 January 2025 12:37 , Joe Middleton

The incident came toward the end of New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kickoff of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city’s Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.

This year game features the University of Georgia and the University of Notre Dame.

30 injured in incident sent to 5 hospitals across the area

Wednesday 1 January 2025 12:30 , Joe Middleton

The 30 people injured when a driver hit a crowd on Bourbon Street have been sent to the following hospitals, according to the city’s disaster preparedness campaign, NOLA Ready:

University Medical Center

Touro Hospital

East Jefferson General Hospital

Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson Campus

Ochsner Baptist Campus

(@GeoffMoJo EarthCam)

Louisiana governor condemns ‘horrific act of violence’ on Bourbon Street

Wednesday 1 January 2025 12:21 , Joe Middleton

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has urged people to avoid the area and said both him and his wife are “praying for all the victims” on the scene.

In a post on X, he said: “A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning.

”Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”

A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning.



Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene.



I urge all near the scene to avoid the area. — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 1, 2025

Emergency preparedness department tells people to avoid the area

Wednesday 1 January 2025 12:16 , Joe Middleton

The city of New Orleans emergency preparedness campaign (NOLA Ready) has warned people to stay away from Bourbon Street and Canal after the incident.

“There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area,” Nola Ready says in a post on X.

NOLAREADY: There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area. Visit https://t.co/AyuRn38guC for details. — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) January 1, 2025

Driver ‘got out and opened fire’ witness claims

Wednesday 1 January 2025 12:06 , Sam Rkaina

A witness has claimed that the driver of the vehicle got out of the vehicle and started firing a weapon after the crash, CBS News reports.

Police officers are said to have returned fire, though New Orleans Police Department has yet to confirm this.

A reporter at the scene described seeing multiple victims lying injured on the ground at the intersection of Canal Street and Bourbon Street.

(@GeoffMoJo EarthCam)

Police at scene of New Orleans fatal crash after reports of car driving into crowd

Wednesday 1 January 2025 12:02 , Sam Rkaina

Ten dead and 30 injured

Wednesday 1 January 2025 11:50 , Sam Rkaina

Ten people have been killed and 30 injured after a car reportedly plowed into a group of people in New Orleans’ Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Witness accounts recalled a truck crashing into a crowd at high speed before the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire, CBS reported.

Nola Ready, the department responsible for emergency preparedness in New Orleans, said responders were attending a “mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street”. It confirmed the casualty toll.

Footage circulating online, which appears to show the aftermath of the incident, shows multiple lying on the floor as people run from the area.