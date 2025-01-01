New Orleans latest: Ten dead and 30 injured as car plows into crowd on busy Bourbon Street

Ten people have been killed after a car plowed into a crowd of people in New Orleans in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The incident took place on the city’s Canal and Bourbon Street at around 3am, as people gathered to ring in 2025.

A statement on Nola Ready said 30 people had also been injured in the mass casualty event and that emergency services are on the scene.

Witness accounts recalled a truck crashing into a crowd at high speed before the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire, CBS reported.

Footage circulating online, which appears to show the aftermath of the incident, shows multiple lying on the floor as people run from the area.

One person who says they witnessed the incident described it on social media as the “most horrific thing I’ve ever seen”.

They said they saw a “truck crashing through the barricades” before seeing it “run into a crowd” and “people flying as it hit them”.

Key Points

Ten dead and 30 injured after car plows into crowd

Louisiana governor condemns ‘horrific act of violence’ on Bourbon Street

Violent incident occurs hours before Sugar Bowl

12:37 , Joe Middleton

The incident came toward the end of New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kickoff of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city’s Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.

This year game features the University of Georgia and the University of Notre Dame.

30 injured in incident sent to 5 hospitals across the area

12:30 , Joe Middleton

The 30 people injured when a driver hit a crowd on Bourbon Street have been sent to the following hospitals, according to the city’s disaster preparedness campaign, NOLA Ready:

University Medical Center

Touro Hospital

East Jefferson General Hospital

Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson Campus

Ochsner Baptist Campus

Louisiana governor condemns ‘horrific act of violence’ on Bourbon Street

12:21 , Joe Middleton

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has urged people to avoid the area and said both him and his wife are “praying for all the victims” on the scene.

In a post on X, he said: “A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning.

”Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”

A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning.



Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene.



I urge all near the scene to avoid the area. — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 1, 2025

Emergency preparedness department tells people to avoid the area

12:16 , Joe Middleton

The city of New Orleans emergency preparedness campaign (NOLA Ready) has warned people to stay away from Bourbon Street and Canal after the incident.

“There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area,” Nola Ready says in a post on X.

NOLAREADY: There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area. Visit https://t.co/AyuRn38guC for details. — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) January 1, 2025

Driver ‘got out and opened fire’ witness claims

12:06 , Sam Rkaina

A witness has claimed that the driver of the vehicle got out of the vehicle and started firing a weapon after the crash, CBS News reports.

Police officers are said to have returned fire, though New Orleans Police Department has yet to confirm this.

A reporter at the scene described seeing multiple victims lying injured on the ground at the intersection of Canal Street and Bourbon Street.

Police at scene of New Orleans fatal crash after reports of car driving into crowd

12:02 , Sam Rkaina

Ten dead and 30 injured

11:50 , Sam Rkaina

Ten people have been killed and 30 injured after a car reportedly plowed into a group of people in New Orleans’ Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Witness accounts recalled a truck crashing into a crowd at high speed before the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire, CBS reported.

Nola Ready, the department responsible for emergency preparedness in New Orleans, said responders were attending a “mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street”. It confirmed the casualty toll.

Footage circulating online, which appears to show the aftermath of the incident, shows multiple lying on the floor as people run from the area.