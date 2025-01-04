New Orleans looks to normalcy as it mourns New Year attack victims

STORY: Normalcy has begun to return to a stricken yet defiant New Orleans - after a U.S. Army veteran drove a truck into dozens of New Year's Day revelers.

But while music is again streaming from clubs -

many people, like Antoinette Klima, are not forgetting the victims of the attack.

"It's devastating. This is my child's father, and my son is 11 years old. So it's devastating to come and see what someone would do to other people, and they don't deserve it."

Klima's former partner was one of 14 people killed by the attacker, whom authorities said was inspired by Islamic State.

"This is a beautiful city full of beautiful people. And unfortunately, this is a tragedy that happened. And hopefully, this can...people all over the world can learn and see what this is like and not do it again tomorrow. Hopefully, there's something that happens from this."

Nicknamed the Big Easy for its usually relaxed mood, the city has weathered many storms, including the catastrophic Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

New Orleans native Michael Willis says he is moved by the community's resilience.

"It reminds me of the year of (Hurricane) Katrina when everybody came together and kind of showed that we can be a community at large and come together and support each other in times of crises."

The mayor said security will remain heightened in the city ahead of the major events.

That's reassuring for many local residents, like wine distributor Shawn Kael.

“We’ve got the Super Bowl coming, we’ve got Mardi Gras coming, and it gets packed in here and it does seem like it’s a vulnerable target."

New Orleans' economy depends on its tourism and conference industries.

The area attracted 17.8 million visitors in 2023, according to state data.