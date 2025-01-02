New Orleans was partway through replacing its street barriers, leaving a fatal opening

A driver killed 15 people in a vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

Bollards were installed in 2017 to limit vehicle access but soon after began malfunctioning.

They were being replaced over New Year's. The attacker drove around the police's makeshift barricade.

New Orleans was removing and replacing traffic bollards around the site of the mass killing there on New Year's Day.

Police officers had installed a makeshift barricade, but the driver was able to get around it, going on to kill 15 people.

The attacker was driving a rented Ford pickup and struck people celebrating on Bourbon Street at about 3:15 a.m. The suspect has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42.

Footage from just before the attack shows the vehicle turning right off Canal Street and onto Bourbon Street, swerving around a police car partially blocking the street.

"This particular terrorist drove around onto the sidewalk and got around the hard target," the New Orleans Police Department's superintendent, Anne Kirkpatrick, said Wednesday at a press conference.

"We did have a car there, we had barriers there, we had officers there, and they still got around," she said. "We did indeed have a plan, but the terrorist defeated it."

A concept image of the replacement bollards due to be installed on Bourbon Street. City of New Orleans

A partially finished project

Reuters said bollards were installed in 2017 at intersections in New Orleans' French Quarter ahead of the NBA All-Star Game that year, which the city hosted.

When they were placed around Bourbon Street in December 2017, NOLA.com reported that they were part of a $40 million safety plan to block intersections during special events.

A 2017 report commissioned by New Orleans and reviewed by Reuters said the French Quarter was an area "where a mass casualty incident could occur."

It followed a 2016 vehicle-ramming attack in Nice, France, where a truck drove into a crowd on a national holiday, Bastille Day, and killed 86 people.

In the following years, attacks in Sweden, Spain, the UK, and the US prompted the spread of street barriers in major cities designed to protect against vehicle attacks.

Security barriers were installed as an anti-terrorism measure on London Bridge after an attack in 2017. Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

At the time of Wednesday's attack, Bourbon Street was partway through New Orleans' Bollard Assessment and Replacement Project, which started in mid-November.

It was scheduled to be completed in February this year.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, New Orleans' mayor, LaToya Cantrell, said: "Bollards were not up because they are near completion, with the expectation of being completed, of course, by Super Bowl."

The Super Bowl is set to be held on February 9 at Caesars Superdome, a little over a mile away from Bourbon Street. The finish date is also a little ahead of Mardi Gras, New Orleans' most famous celebration.

Cantrell said the original bollards started to malfunction soon after they were installed and were prone to being clogged by Mardi Gras beads. The police deemed them "inefficient," hence the replacements, she said.

The city said the scope of the work involved "replacing old bollards with new removable stainless-steel bollards."

One eyewitness, Jimmy Cothran, told NBC News that he was surprised not to see metal street barriers up this year.

He said: "They weren't up, so you still kind of had to watch your back for cars."

An engineer who worked on the bollard project, speaking with NBC News on the condition of anonymity, said there was "a mad dash to rush this job" in time for the Super Bowl.

They said that when the original bollards were being installed, hydraulic roadblocks were added during construction to protect pedestrians but that this time lesser measures were used, like orange traffic drums.

Footage also shows a police cruiser partially blocking the entrance to the street.

New Orleans City Council's president, Helena Moreno, told WWL-TV that she thought the bollards should have been done earlier. She added that she wasn't sure whether they would have prevented the deaths.

"This person was ready to inflict pain and death and harm on crowds in Bourbon Street," she said, "and I think he would have tried to find whatever way that he could."

