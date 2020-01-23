New Orleans Pelicans Fans Chant 'MVP' as Zion Williamson Lives Up to Hype in Record-Breaking Debut

Zion Williamson’s long-awaited NBA debut for the New Orleans Pelicans will live long in the memory, thanks to an explosive few minutes in the fourth quarter that saw the rookie score 17 consecutive points for his team, including four three-pointers.

Williamson, who was the No 1 draft pick, missed the first 44 games of the season while undergoing rehab from knee surgery. He had the crowd chanting “MVP” at the Smoothie King Center on January 22, as he led the Pelicans back to lead briefly in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.

The 19-year-old North Carolina native struggled for the first three quarters of the game, scoring only five points, before he went on his last-quarter scoring spree. He finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists, from just 18 minutes of action. Elias Sports noted it was the most points per minute in an NBA player’s debut in the shot-clock era. He was also the first player in history to shoot 100 percent from at least three three-pointers in an NBA debut.

The Spurs spoiled the fairy-tale start, however, battling back to win the game 121-117, Credit: Jeff Nowack via Storyful