New Orleans residents form protest outside Taylor Swift concert due to homeless sweeps

Adolf Hitler comparisons were rife during former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly’s talk with Bill Maher on Friday. The duo began speaking about the Russia-Ukraine War, but quickly devolved into a debate about whether Republicans or Democrats were “on the wrong side” of history, with accusations of fascism generously peppered into the argument. “In the news this week, I mean, we thought when the Ukraine War started, Putin would be isolated. He‘s not isolated. He had the BRICS nations—that‘s Brazil, Russia