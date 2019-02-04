New Orleans Saints Fans Express Rage at Referee in Super Bowl Boycott

Fans of football team the New Orleans Saints made their feelings clear in streets of New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, February 3, in a boycott of the NFL Superbowl final.

Saints fans decided to opt out of the Super Bowl LIII after a controversial call in the NFC Championship game on January 20 that ended their team’s chance at a place in the final.

The #BoycottBowl protest took place as the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams battled it out in Super Bowl LIII.

This footage, taken by Amanda Miller, shows a referee dummy with its arms bound and a flag in its rear end, hanging upside down from the back of a truck, alongside a Saints flag.

Saints fans say the referee failed to throw a penalty flag on a pass interference by Nickell Robey-Coleman in the fourth quarter, setting the Rams up for victory in overtime and earning them a spot in the Super Bowl. Credit: Amanda Miller via Storyful