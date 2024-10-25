New Orleans Superdome Welcomes Taylor Swift with Giant Friendship Bracelet

The singer will perform a three-night stand at the home of the New Orleans Saints from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27

New Orleans has welcomed Taylor Swift with one giant friendship bracelet.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, the official Instagram account for the New Orleans Saints posted a series of photos of the Caesars Superdome stadium ahead of the singer’s upcoming weekend in the city.

Swift is performing the final leg of her Eras Tour and is currently in her second-to-last U.S. city. The 14-time Grammy winner will perform in the Louisiana city on Friday, Oct. 25, Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27. The tour’s final stops are Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver.

The Saints’ Thursday post included photos of the stadium’s exterior and its new decoration: the oversized “friendship bracelet.” The bracelet spelled the singer’s name with white “beads” and also included a few colorful “gems” on the strand.

The four photos also showed off the stadium’s bronze statue of former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason and former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen. The statue captures Gleason's block of Koenen's punt during the Saints' first home game after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The post also included a video of the decoration and a closer look at the bracelet draped across the stadium’s entrance doors.

“A welcome for Taylor 🫶,” the caption reads.

The Saints’ cheeky welcome for Swift falls in line with Swifties' favorite pastime of swapping handmade beaded bracelets during the singer’s Eras Tour. The gesture was inspired by the Midnights song “You’re on Your Own, Kid” and the lyric, “Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

Since she hit the road for the tour in March 2023, several celebrities have joined in on the Swiftie fun and swapped bracelets with fellow fans. And on June 21, Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was seen rocking his very own friendship bracelets at the Cannes Lions Festival in France.

That same day, Travis’ brother, Jason, was spotted with his wife Kylie Kelce at their first Eras show in London. In a sweet moment captured on video by a fan at the concert, Jason, 36, was seen walking up to Kylie, 32, and excitedly showing off his new Swiftie stylings.

More recently, Jason and Kylie headed to Swift’s Miami show on Friday, Oct. 18, with their eldest daughters, Wyatt, 5, and Elliotte, 3, and Jason and Travis’ mother, Donna.



