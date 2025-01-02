New Orleans terrorist was divorcee who worked for US Army

FBI has said suspect in New Orleans car ramming attack was honourably discharged from US military - MATTHEW HINTON/AFP via Getty Images

The New Orleans New Year terrorist was a Texas-born US citizen who served in the US military, it has emerged.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, was named by the FBI as being responsible for the car ramming attack which left 15 people dead and at least 35 more injured.

According to some reports, he had also made a series of video recordings sometime before Wednesday morning, which authorities are currently investigating. In one, he said he had several dreams telling him to join ISIS.

It was not clear if Jabbar himself recorded them on his mobile phone, but they were made as he drove from Texas to Louisiana.

The report said it was dark when the recording was made, though the timing was not immediately revealed.

In the recordings, Jabbar made reference to his divorce and how he had at first planned to gather his family for a “celebration” to kill them, officials said.

He also said he changed his plans and joined ISIS, apparently after having several dreams telling him to do so.

Details of his background began to emerge after he was killed by police, including his life as an estate agent, his divorce and his financial troubles.

Jabbar had served in the US Army for 10 years. His military record included a deployment to Afghanistan.

The FBI said Jabbar is believed to have been honourably discharged and the Pentagon is said to be poring through its records to locate more information about his services and where he had been based.

It appears Jabbar had been working as a property manager and real estate agent less than four years ago.

In a video believed to be posted by Jabbar on YouTube, he said he worked for both the Midas Group and Blue Meadow Properties. He also said he was born in Beaumont, Texas, but was then based in Houston.

“I’ve been here all my life, with the exception of travelling for the military, where I spent ten years as a human resources and IT specialist,” said Jabbar, who wore a grey blazer and light blue shirt.

He said he “learnt the meaning of great service and what it means to be responsive and take everything seriously, dotting Is and crossing Ts to make sure that things go off without a hitch”.

He added: “I’ve taken those skills and applied them to my career as a real estate agent, where I feel like what really sets me apart from other agents is my ability to be a fierce negotiator.”

X / Gakruks1; X / DrageLiten

Jabbar, whose truck was carrying a home-made Islamic State (IS) flag, made a legal filing in August 2022 as part of a divorce proceeding, according to the New York Times.

In it he said he worked at the accounting firm Deloitte and made about $120,000 a year.

He was in considerable financial problems, he owed more than $27,000 in late home payments and was at risk of foreclosure, he said, and that he had taken on $16,000 in credit card debt because of his living expenses.

Meanwhile, criminal records reported by The New York Times showed that Jabbar had two previous charges for minor offences - one in 2002 for theft and another in 2005 for driving with an invalid licence.

A search by RocketReach suggests, Jabbar was educated at Central Texas College from 2008-2010, where he obtained an associate’s degree in IT.

He then received a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Georgia State University, where he studied between 2015-2017.

On Wednesday morning, Alethea Duncan, the FBI assistant special agent in charge of the investigation, told a press conference: “We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible” for Wednesday’s attack.

Reports said federal agents were positioned at the home of Jabbar’s second wife in north Houston on Wednesday.

The New York Times said her new husband, Dwayne Marsh, said Jabbar had begun to convert to Islam within the last year and was “being all crazy”. He said that Jabbar had two daughters, one a teenager and one a young adult, and that they were “a mess” after the attack.

A man named Abdur Jabbar, in Beaumont, Texas, told The New York Times he was Jabbar’s brother and described him as “a sweetheart really, a nice guy, a friend, really smart, caring”.

He said Jabber had converted to Islam at a young age, but that “what he did does not represent Islam. This is more some type of radicalisation, not religion”.

FBI say that they are ‘unsure’ when Shamsud-Din Jabbar was radicalised - Sky News

The Associated Press said a photograph circulated among law enforcement officials in New Orleans showed a bearded Jabbar wearing camouflage, lying next to the truck after he was killed by police.

Reports said an IS flag was with him in his truck. Images from the scene showed a homemade “flag” consisting of a piece of white plastic, attached to the vehicle, with a grey puffer jacket wrapped around it.

It was not clear if that was the flag officials referred to in various reports.

Officials said they were able to recover a handgun and an AR-15 style rifle from the white Ford F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck.

The vehicle had been registered to a different man from Texas, but had been listed on Turo, a website that allows owners to rent out their vehicles to other people. The vehicle was not owned by the suspect.

The FBI said in its statement a potential improvised explosive device was located in the vehicle, and that other potential explosive devices were found in the area of the attack separate from where the man rammed the crowd.

The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism. Officials also believe Jabbar was not working alone. It is not clear how or when he became radicalised.