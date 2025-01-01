New Orleans 'truck ramming' horror: '10 people killed' in New Year attack on city's world-famous Bourbon Street

There are reports of fatalities following the incident in New Orleans (WGNO)

A driver has reportedly rammed their vehicle into a crowd of New Year revellers in New Orleans, killing 10 people.

The incident happened on the famous Bourbon Street in the US city’s French Quarter around 3.15am local time.

Media outlet WGNO is reporting that “multiple people” have died.

A truck crashed into the crowd at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire, CBS News said, citing witnesses.

Videos from the scene appear to show multiple casualties on the ground.

Nola Ready - the City of New Orleans department responsible for emergency preparedness - said in a statement on X: “There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN quoted a witness, Kevin Garcia, 22, as saying: “All I seen was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk.

“A body came flying at me,” he told the broadcaster, adding that he also heard gunshots being fired.

Another witness said: “Everyone started yelling and screaming and running to the back, and then we basically went into lockdown for a little bit and then it calmed down but they wouldn’t let us leave.

“When they finally let us out of the club, police waved us where to walk and were telling us to get out of the area fast. I saw a few dead bodies they couldn’t even cover up and tons of people receiving first aid.”

Bourbon Street is famous the world over as a hotspot for music and revelry - lit by neon lights and throbbing with music at night.

The street is particularly lively during the city’s annual Mardi Gras celebration, when the area teems with thousands of people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident came towards the end of New Year celebrations in the US and hours before kick-off in the AllState Bowl, a college football quarter-final held in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.

The game has been played annually since 1935.