Orphaned otters 'would have died' if not rescued

Two otter cubs orphaned when their mothers were killed would have died if they had not been found, the UK Wild Otter Trust said.

Female Tinsel, who was found in Norfolk and male Star, who was found in Wiltshire, will be cared for at the north Devon sanctuary before being released back into the wild.

Trust founder Dave Webb said: "They would have both died if they had not been found. They will be at the trust until they are about 14 months old when they are able to fend for themselves."

Both otters, who are between two and four months old, were now feeding on mashed up trout after being weaned off a liquid diet, he said.

