Orville Peck, Kate Hudson sing classics for Little Big Town's Christmas special

For Little Big Town, it's a very Country Christmas.

The foursome spread holiday cheer live from Nashville Monday night with their TV special, "Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry."

Known for hits "Girl Crush" and "Boondocks," the country music supergroup hosted an evening of holiday performances at the iconic venue after releasing their first-ever Christmas album in October.

“This is an incredible honor for us, and we are beyond thrilled to share this special evening with viewers and fans across the country," the band said in a press release leading up to the show.

"We've invited some of our dearest friends to join us on stage, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the magic of the holidays at such an incredible venue."

Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town perform during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 4, 2024 in New York City.

How to stream the 'Little Big Town' Christmas at the Opry special?

"Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry" special aired Monday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Fans can now stream the show on Peacock.

Who were the special guests at Little Big Town's Christmas special?

The special, hosted last year by Wynona Judd, was a who's who of country stars. Orville Peck donned his signature mask for a version of "Christmas All Over Again," and actress Kate Hudson showed off her singing chops with a rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

Little Big Town (from left) Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet released their first Christmas album, "The Christmas Record," in October.

Here's a full list of performers:

Little Big Town

Dan + Shay

Kelsea Ballerini

Sheryl Crow

Kirk Franklin

Josh Groban

Kate Hudson

Orville Peck

Little Big Town debuts Christmas album

Monday night's special came on the heels of Little Big Town's first venture into holiday music.

In October, the band released "The Christmas Record" an 11-track album featuring both covers of classics and originals.

“We’ve been singing Christmas music for a long time,” Karen Fairchild, one of the group members, told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “It’s something we’ve wanted to do for almost 25 years, but making other studio records, touring and kids all happened.”

Christmas specials balloon in popularity

Little Big Town's star-studded holiday show adds its name to a growing list of musician-led Christmas Specials.

Once thought of as a more stuffy practice, exclusively for family-friendly crooners, many artists are now opting in. Sabrina Carpenter's "A Nonsense Christmas" featured pop, rap and country divas alike, and NBC's "Christmas at Graceland" saw Lana Del Ray, Post Malone and Cher honor the king.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Little Big Town's Christmas special features Orville Peck, Sheryl Crow