‘The Orville’ Season 2 Launch Zooms Past S1 Finale But Stops Short Of S1 Opener

The Orville’s Season 2 debut (1.5, 5.6M) was no match for its first season opener (2.7, 8.558M) which also had followed a Sunday NFL overrun.

But, the second season starter of Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi series on Fox ticked up a bit compared to its Season 1 average (1.2, 4.33M), and jumped 67% compared to last season’s finale in the demo, and 56% in total viewers.

The S2 kickoff marked Orville’s best stats in both metrics since the franchise’s second episode last season.

Sunday’s opener aired at the same time across the country – 8 PM ET/5 PM PT – and was repeated on the West Coast at 8 PM; unduplicated viewers of the encore run are added to its official national tally.

Meanwhile, NBC topped Sunday night among Big 4 broadcasters in all key measures with its final of 2018.

In metered-market results, which are time zone-adjusted, NBC Sports coverage of the game featuring the Indianapolis Colts at the Tennessee Titans (10.7/19) came in short of the franchise’s season average. Even so it easily dominated primetime program.

For the full 2018 season, NBC SNF averaged 12.8/22 in metered-market households – up 8% from the 2017 season (11.8/20).

CBS’s 60 Minutes (1.1, 7.68M) was the night’s only other original program.

NBC (3.6, 12.9M) was laps ahead for the night, followed by Fox (1.7, 5.917M) in the demo and CBS (1.4, 7.615M) in total viewers. ABC (0.7, 3.947M) and CW (0.2, 862K) followed, with a night of America’s Funniest Home Videos encores, and repeat of iHeartRadio Music fest, respectively.

