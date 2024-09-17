Orwell Bridge closed westbound for two days

National Highways apologised for any inconvenience caused while they repair the Orwell Bridge [John Fairhall/BBC]

The Orwell Bridge will be partially closed for the next two days as repairs continue.

The entire westbound section of the A14 bridge, near Ipswich, will shut between 21:00 BST and 05:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The road is scheduled to fully reopen on Thursday 19 September by 05:00.

Diversions have been put in place.

The work has been deemed urgent after a routine inspection on 6 September identified one of the bridge joints was in a "potentially unsafe condition".

National Highways previously said: "Expansion joints on structures like the 42-year-old Orwell Bridge are specifically designed and an integral part of the road.

"As a result, it is not a simple task to replace/repair them and it requires specific equipment and planning to do."

