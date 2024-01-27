OSA Auctions & Vendor Market Expands Venue to Support Local Entrepreneurs

Responding to the dynamic needs of the business community, the family-owned OSA Auctions & Vendor Market in Belle River has taken a significant step to empower entrepreneurs by expanding its vendor market space. The venue recently augmented its facility by over 10,000 sq ft, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to test or grow their businesses.

Owners of OSA Auctions & Vendor Market, Melissa McCormick, emphasizes the benefits for vendors, stating, "We offer flexible rental options and monthly leases, allowing businesses to build brand awareness and connect with customers without the long-term commitments and high costs associated with traditional retail spaces."

The expanded space enables OSA to accommodate more vendors, fostering a vibrant marketplace where entrepreneurs can showcase their products and services. In addition to the existing regular vendors, the venue introduces monthly events, offering pop-up spaces for small businesses seeking exposure.

The inaugural event for 2024 was the Nerd Out: Gaming & Comic event held on January 20th from 10 am to 5 pm and January 21st from 10 am to 4 pm. This event featured diverse offerings, including comic books, jewelry, action figures, video games, trading cards, toys, Funko Pops, and more. Unique vendors included local author Brian Knowler showcasing his fantasy novel "Broken," handmade luminous jewelry by GlowSpark Originals, etched glass by Roo's Trading Co, hand-drawn stickers and stationery by Ocean Artistic, and handmade soaps and bath products by Butterfly Soap Co.

Lydia Miller, Market Manager at OSA, expressed, "Our Gaming and Comic event is a way to expand our reach to loyal customers who want to add to their collections, but also to attract new visitors to the venue and encourage people to support local businesses. It's certainly a fun theme to build an event around, particularly due to increased attention around nostalgia and collecting."

Story continues

The regular vendor market features vintage and antique furniture, gifts, toys, and collectibles. The expansion of OSA Auctions & Vendor Market exemplifies a commitment to supporting local entrepreneurship and creating a dynamic space for businesses and the community.

None

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter