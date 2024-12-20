Oscar Contenders Vie For Voters Attention; Guillermo del Toro New King Of Q&As; Golden Globes Fete First Time Nominees – Notes On The Season

A column chronicling events and conversations on the awards circuit

As the town starts to shut down for Christmas break next week, fear not. The Oscar Season remains in full force as campaigners know the next two weeks leading up to the start of nomination voting is crunch time, the key period when voters will have more time to watch those screeners on the Academy’s digital screening room site. Despite months of print ads, billboard, TV ads, email blasts, Q&As, receptions, precursor awards from critics groups, Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, film festival tributes announced, and whatever else you can think of, the only thing that matters, the only thing is getting those voters to actually see these movies they keep hearing are “contenders” (oh and that includes Deadline’s own in person Contenders events in London and L.A. as well as virtually for International and Documentary films). No matter how much advertising and other avenues to raise awareness, the bottom line is that when you ask the question “have you seen my film?”, but if the answer is not “yes”, and instead something like “I am getting to it” then NOW is indeed the time to get to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from Deadline

(L-R) Guy Pearce, Mona Fastvold, Felicity Jones, Adrien Brody, Stacy Martin, Isaach de Bankolé, Raffey Cassidy, Alessandro Nivola, Joe Alwyn and Brady Corbet attend the Los Angeles special screening of A24’s “The Brutalist” at Vista Theatre on December 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/WireImage)

It is hard to imagine that at this point voters have not had some kind of impression of a movie campaigners are working on. I mean do you know anyone who isn’t aware of The Brutalist for instance, even though it is actually only opening in theatres today? For four months, since winning a prize for director Brady Corbet at Venice, it has been high on every pundits list, gotten lots of precursor nominations, etc etc etc. And there is probably some awareness, I mean some , that it is three and a half hours plus an intermission. Get watching folks. Movies opening for Christmas are not new to this game. Babygirl, A Complete Unknown, Nosferatu, The Room Next Door, The Fire Inside, and Better Man have all been campaigned and pre-screened for months despite not actually “opening” until now, or even Christmas Day.

I say all this because I keep having conversations with Oscar voters who still haven’t seen much of anything, even though the Academy screens top titles all weekend long for members in their state of the art theatre during the season. It is hard to imagine because the art of gaining awareness is impossible to miss. I am a member of SAG AFTRA (though not on the nominating committee), WGA, Critics Choice, TV Academy (and on top of that awards columnist at Deadline) and I spend hours each day just combing through endless emails offering screenings, Q&As, links to watch conversations with one actor in contention interviewing another, ads spreading critical praise for one movie or another, podcasts, and so much more. SAG sends stuff out incessantly, and if you are in WGA and haven’t gotten at least 50 opportunities to read the actual screenplays, check your email.

It is indeed more rare now to pack offical Oscar screenings like Wicked (above) and Gladiator II at the actual Academy Samuel Goldwyn Theatre since all members have digital access but everyone still wants one, not being able to pass up the chance to reach members directly with Q&As flanked by Oscar statuettes on stage, but the average this year has been around 200 to 300 in the 1000 seat theatre, sometimes higher, sometimes much lower depending on the heat on the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

CATCHING THE EYE OF OSCAR VOTERS

Just this week I got a call from Jeremy Piven who has given the performance of his career in a small indie ironically called The Performance which premiered at 2023’s Rome Film Festival and at 2023 Palm Springs Fest, but now finally is also just getting a small theatrical run to qualify for Oscars in advance of a wider release in January. He has been doing numerous screenings to try to generate buzz, put his movie (directed by Shira Piven, his sister and wife of Adam McKay) on the Academy’s digital site, done lots of press interviews but still is looking for advice on how to break thorugh. He told me this week they are putting up eight billboards around town in that regard. The only thing I could tell him is do whatever you can to get it seen.

Jeremy Piven at the Deadline Contenders Film: Los Angeles at the Directors Guild of America on November 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

I like to point to the infamous campaign for Andrea Riseborough’s performance in 2022’s To Leslie… Even by the beginning of December that year that tiny film was invisible until a grass roots guerilla-style word of mouth and social media effort took hold among the people who mattered most – the actors branch of the Academy – and that, plus some screenings – private and otherwise – some hosted by the likes of Demi Moore started a movement of sorts. Yes, it became controversial when some tweets inadvertently and unintentionally stepped on Academy rules (which have since been tightened in the age of social media), but it proved it can be done. She received a well-deserved Best Actress nomination, and it wasn’t bought and paid for. It was for the love of a performance. That irked some campaigns with contenders in that year’s race who were spending big bucks, but it shows what can be accomplished by getting your movie seen, Jeremy.

The same thing is being attempted by Jack Huston’s gritty black and white drama, Day Of The Fight which stars Michael Pitt in an acclaimed performance as a boxer making a comeback, and was actually reviewed at Venice not this year, but in 2023 (!). Huston will be doing Q&As all weekend at Laemmle’s Monica in Santa Monica where the film is just opening, but it has already been the subject of numerous Q&A screenings all over town in hopes of gaining traction, some hosted by well known actors. Still for a small movie going against well-financed campaigns it can be like tilting at windmills to get voters attention.

Jack Huston directs Michael Pitt in ‘Day of the Fight’

FRIENDS COME OUT STRONG FOR ‘APPRENTICE’

One way is the whole phenomenon of having famous filmmakers and actors “host” screenings, and conduct Q&As for movies they have nothing to do with, other than admire. It is not new but it is rampant this year. One major contender who has been the beneficiary of this kind of colleague admiration is Jeremy Strong who has been lauded for his performance as Roy Cohn in the Donald Trump origin story, The Apprentice ever since it premiered in Cannes in May before traveling the rocky road to getting a distributor willing to release it in a Trumpified election season. Tom Ortenberg’s Briarcliff did just that and it has now been the recipient of not only a Supporting Actor Golden Globe nomination for Strong, but also a Best Actor (Drama) nomination for Sebastian Stan who plays Trump. Both are sensational. Yesterday Strong also got nominated by the London Film Critics circle as well.

L-R Gabriel Sherman, Donovan, Maria Bakalova, Jeremy Strong, Sebastian Stan at The Apprentice NY premiere

Cohn of course is notorious for being not only Trump’s lawyer, but the man who basically created who Trump became and still is even to this day on the precipice of another presidency. As Strong has pointed out, Cohn, who passed away due to complications from AIDS in 1986 at age 59, is probably the person most responsible for the state America finds itself in now, even 38 years after his death. It is a chilling story, and a remarkable turn by Strong, and certainly recognized by those in the business who have either hosted or moderated screenings for him including Tobias Lindholm, Robert Downey Jr. , Ron Howard, Bennett Miller, Sean Penn, screenwriter Josh Singer, James Gray, Aaron Sorkin, and Billy Ray among others who have offered support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it results in Strong’s first Oscar nomination could also be affected by the current state of affairs and Trump’s own impending inauguration. Recently I moderated a conversation with Stan that actually went viral when he revealed no actor would step forward to do one of those Actor on Actor segments for Variety due to fear of going anywhere near having to discuss Trump. Have voters had enough of Trump or will they want to make a statement by recognizing Strong, Stan, and this fine film (which I first reviewed in Cannes) which is actually not a movie that takes a position but simply helps explain where America is at this time. Hopefully, after its long journey it is not forgotten by Oscar voters.

IS GUILLERMO AVAILABLE?

In terms of hosting and moderating screening this season the crown has to go to the beloved Guillermo del Toro who seems to be aiming for my job. This guy is suddenly everywhere doing interviews this Oscar season having done honors with filmmakers for Better Man, Memoir Of A Snail, The Substance, Nosferatu, I’m Still Here, Emilia Perez, and even starting back in August with a pre-Emmy screening of True Detective: Night Country. And these are just the ones I got invites to(!)

It certainly helps to get voters energized and out to screenings when you have someone on the level and knowledge of del Toro running the show. Recently I was asked if I could be on hold to do a DGA conversation with Ridley Scott, and I said sure if needed. Two days later I got an email saying, “Thanks, but never mind. We got Christopher Nolan”. Tis the season.

Christopher Nolan, left, talks with Ridley Scott about ‘Gladiator II’ and more.

FIRST TIME GLOBE NOMINEES ARE OUT TO LUNCH

Earlier this week I had a great time attending the first ever Golden Globes First Time Nominees Luncheon at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills. The Globes, over their 82 year history have always been friendly to newcomers, and in fact used to have categories solely devoted to them. This year in a related way they have returned to that idea but by hosting a luncheon for them. It turned into a nice good vibes gathering, a kind of mini idea of what the Oscars do with their nominees lunch every year. However this is strictly limited to those getting their first recognition.

Among attendees was Pamela Anderson, nominated for Best Actress (Drama) and who has been all over the circuit for her much praised career reigniting The Last Showgirl. “I’m running on fumes. I’m going home tomorrow, ” she told me as I interrupted her lunch. Expressing the exhaustion of many on the awards train she added, “I’m just trying to look like I know what I’m doing.” On the opposite side of her table was Saturday Night’s Lead Actor Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Gabriel LaBelle,, the only nominee from his category in the room. At another was Wild Robot’s Kris Bowers and Better Man’s Robbie Williams celebrating their first Globes experience in the music categories. Both had heard they had just been shortlisted for Oscars earlier that day and were jazzed about that, even though as we learned today Williams’ Globe-nominated song, “Forbidden Road” was just disqualified at the Oscars. “It’s always nice to be invited to the party, ” he told me then, so at least he will still be going to “Hollywood’s party of the year” as the Globes like to say about themselves. Who needs an Oscar anyway, right?

Sitting at another table I also got to interrupt the lunches of Ariana Grande , Zoe Saldana, Mikey Madison, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Adam Brody. Hard to believe this crowd has never been up for a Globe. Grande was excited to be there and brought her mother who told me she was a big fan of Deadline. Grande had just sent my Behind The Lens video inteview with her Wicked director Jon M. Chu out to her followers. “It was the first time we got to hear about Part 2,” she said referring to next year’s concluding chapter of the two part film. Brody, riding high with his first Globe nomination as Male Actor In A Television Comedy Series for the hit new Nexflix breakout, Nobody Wants This was happy too, even though I thought he had been nominated before. “No. Never. I thought maybe something could happen at one time with The O.C. but it didn’t, ” he offered.

I was sure Emilia Perez Supporting Actress nominee Saldana had been nominated before, but no. She was ebullient as she compared notes with Lead Actress (Comedy or Musical) nominee, Anora’s Mikey Madison. They were talking about seeing each other’s movie. Recent Shogun Emmy winner Sanada seemed just as thrilled with this Globe recognition as I got a chance to find out how they are progressing on the next season. Kathryn Hahn nominated for Female Actor in a Television Comedy or Musical Series for Agatha All Along was also on a high, although I swore she must have been nominated before. “No. I went to the Globes once when Transparent won,” she said summing up her entire experience at the Golden Globes.

Golden Globes President Helen Hoehn welcomed everyone and made the only speech of the afternoon. “Some of you are just beginning to share your gifts with the world. Others have been creating and inspiring for years. I encourage you to take a moment to soak it all in…You being a first time nominee is unforgettable,” she said as she raised a glass to toast them all.

ADVERTISEMENT

As they were leaving I heard more than one of these Globes first-timers say they hope they get invited back next year. Sorry, you’ve already been nominated.

Happy Holidays everyone. Watch those movies.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.