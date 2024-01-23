Oscar nominations 2024: The full list of nominated movies, actors and directors

Awards season has reached its peak with the announcement of this years Oscars 2024 nominations.

The latest round of movies, actors and directors in contention for trophies have been named, with Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Barbie leading the tally.

As ever, though, there are the usual snubs that have lef to outrage among film fans. Concerns initially caused by the unveiling of the Bafta nominations earlier this month were realised as Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) and Charles Melton (May December) were all left out.

The nominations are being announced by Atlanta and Joker actor Zazie Beetz alongside Jack Quaid, who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – and are all listed on our live blog here, as well as below.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

‘Oppenheimer’ has been nominated for 13 Oscars (Universal Pictures)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Lily Gladstone has been Oscar nominated for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (AP)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Robert Downey Jr is hotly tipped to win his first Oscar for ‘Oppenheimer' (Universal Pictures)

Best Director

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

The Holdovers – Alexander Payne

Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December – Samy Burch

Past Lives – Celine Song

Jonathan Glazer’s haunting ‘The Zone of Interest’ has been nominated for five Oscars

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

’The Boy and the Heron’ has been Oscar nominated (Elysian/Studio Ghibli)

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

‘Poor Things’ has received 10 Oscar nominations (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Jeffrey Wright has been nominated for ‘American Fiction’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Music (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Napoleon

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

In the UK, viewers will be able to follow the 96th Academy Awards live on ITV, from around 11pm, on Sunday 10 March.