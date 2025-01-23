Oscar Nominations Scorecards: ‘Emilia Pérez’ Paces Netflix; A24, Universal, Focus Features Close Behind
Emilia Pérez led the pack with 13 Oscar nominations Thursday, allowing Netflix to claim bragging rights as the year’s most-nominated distributor for a second year in a row.
France’s Spanish-language International Feature entry became the most-nominated non-English-language film of all time, picking up noms for Best Picture and a historical one for Best Actress Karla Sofía Gascón, along with a Supporting Actress nom for Zoe Saldaña as well as the categories of cinematography, directing, editing, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, original score and two original songs, sound and adapted screenplay.
Netflix had 16 noms overall this year, two fewer than last year, bolstered by an animation nom for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, The Only Girl in the Orchestra for documentary short and Diane Warren’s record 16th nomination for her original song “The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight.
A24 was second today with 14 noms, paced by the 10 from Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group siblings were next with Universal (13 noms, led by Wicked‘s 10) and Focus Features (12 led by Conclave‘s eight and Nosferatu’s four). Counting DreamWorks Animation’s three noms for The Wild Robot, UFEG had a record 25 noms today overall, a nice encore after its success with last year’s Best Picture winner Oppenheimer.
Here are this year’s noms scorecards:
Nominations by Film
(2 or more noms)
Emilia Pérez – 13
The Brutalist – 10
Wicked – 10
A Complete Unknown – 8
Conclave – 8
Anora – 6
Dune: Part Two – 5
The Substance – 5
Nosferatu – 4
I’m Still Here – 3
Sing Sing – 3
The Wild Robot – 3
A Real Pain – 2
Flow – 2
Nickel Boys – 2
The Apprentice – 2
Nominations by Distributor
Netflix – 16
A24 – 14
Universal – 13
Focus Features – 12
Searchlight – 10
Neon – 7
Mubi – 6
Warner Bros – 5
Paramount – 3
Sony Pictures Classics – 3
Briarcliff Entertainment/Rich Spirit -2
Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios – 2
Sideshow/Janus Films – 2
20th Century – 2
Disney+ – 1
IFC Films – 1
Kino Lorber – 1
MTV Documentary Films – 1
National Geographic Documentary Films – 1
Picturehouse – 1
Walt Disney – 1
