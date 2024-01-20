Oscar Onley leads Tour Down Under after winnings 5th stage

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Oscar Onley of Scotland will take the overall lead in the Tour Down Under cycle race into its final stage after winning the fifth stage Saturday which finished atop Old Willunga Hill.

Onley made a perfectly timed break on the second of two climbs up the iconic South Australian climb to win the stage from Stephen Williams of Wales, Jhonatan Narváez of Equador and the two-time world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe of France.

While Onley was calculated to be in first place on general classification after Saturday’s stage, he and Williams were on the same time, note even a second between them.

Narváez is third, five seconds behind, on the same time as Isaac del Toro Romero of Mexico who was the overall leader heading into the fifth stage. Alaphilippe is next, 13 seconds down on the leader.

Saturday’s stage always was likely to be a make or break stage for the tour, with two climbs up Willunga Hill and a finish at the top after the second climb.

Luke Burns of Australia won the first climb to consolidate his lead in the King of the Mountains standings.

The peloton was strung out on the second climb with about nine riders at the front, including Del Toro who was hoping to hold on to the lead on general classification.

The Australian Simon Yates who is regarded as the King of Willunga Hill after several stage wins on the mountain was the favorite to take the stage.

But his early attack was brought back and Onley went at just the right moment to pass Alaphilippe and hit the front.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Onley said. “I knew I was in good form coming here and I really wanted to do something on these final stages but against these guys I wasn’t sure.”

The race finishes Sunday with another climb to the summit of Mt. Lofty which likely will suit Onley as he tries to secure his race lead and win the tour.

