Oscar Piastri labelled ‘mentally stronger’ than McLaren teammate Lando Norris

Norris ceded the lead to Piastri at the Hungarian GP to give the Australian his first GP win (Getty Images)

A Red Bull advisor has opined that McLaren dark horse Oscar Piastri is “mentally stronger” than his teammate, Lando Norris.

The Australian driver claimed his first Grand Prix win in Hungary on 21 July, in a race where championship leader Max Verstappen placed fourth following a nasty collision with Lewis Hamilton.

But while most would consider Norris to be Verstappen’s fiercest competitor – remaining 78 points behind the Dutchman in the Drivers’ Championship standings – Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has expressed more of an admiration for Piastri.

“I don’t know what the points difference is between the two McLaren drivers, but it seems Piastri is mentally the stronger one,” said the Austrian, speaking to Sky Germany.

“Oscar has gradually closed the gap to Lando and is even faster at times. But we will see how the decision turns out.”

With F1 now in its summer shutdown, this 14-day period of respite has given each racing team time to assess their strategies before each driver returns to the track.

While Piastri has shown his potential in recent races, his team has demonstrated less of a desire for the 23-year-old to take centre stage at McLaren.

When speaking to Channel 4, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said: “Obviously as we get later into the season, depending on where Lando is, if there’s areas that Oscar can help support in his quest for the championship, we also are chasing a Constructors’ Championship.

“It’ll be something that Andrea [Stella, team principal] takes a view on that’s probably a race-by-race thing. You’d never really want to compromise a big result for Oscar.

“Can he help him in some other ways? I think we’ll just take it one race at a time.”

With Norris and Piastri looking in fine form this season, an F1 2024 title challenge should most certainly not be ruled out.