Oscar Pistorius released on parole after serving nine years for murder of Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, after serving nine years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, South Africa’s correctional services department has said.

Pistorius – a former Paralympic and Olympic athlete - shot the 29-year-old model dead through a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

He will be subject to correctional supervision until his sentence ends in 2029. Pistorius is expected to live at his uncle’s home in Waterkloof, an upmarket suburb of South Africa’s capital Pretoria, and to attend programmes on gender-based violence and anger management.

He will not be allowed to drink alcohol, and will have to get permission to travel or take up employment, which makes it unlikely he will return to the running track soon.

In a statement shared by the Steenkamp family lawyer on Friday, Reeva’s mother June said: “There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back.”

“We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence,” June Steenkamp said, adding her only desire was to be allowed to live in peace.

Pistorius was initially acquitted of murder and convicted of culpable homicide – the equivalent of manslaughter – in 2014, and started a five-year jail sentence.

In October 2014, he was released to house arrest to serve the rest of his sentence at his uncle’s home. But in December of the same year, the supreme court of appeal overturned the lower judge’s ruling and found Pistorius guilty of murder, arguing he should have foreseen the possibility of killing someone when he fired the shots.

In 2016 he was sentenced to six years in prison, less than half the 15-year minimum term sought by prosecutors. The following year, the supreme court ruled that sentence was “shockingly lenient” and raised it to 15 years, minus time already served.

The decision to grant him parole was made last November.

“The Department of Correctional Services [is] able to confirm that Oscar Pistorius is a parolee, effectively from 5 January 2024. He was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and is now at home,” the country’s prisons department said in a statement on Friday.

June Steenkamp said the conditions imposed by the parole board had affirmed her belief in the South African justice system as they send out a clear message that gender-based violence is taken seriously.

Pistorius’s early release has highlighted the broader issue of gender-based violence in South Africa – an issue that was close to Steenkamp’s heart, according to her friends and family. Bulelwa Adonis, a spokesperson for the advocacy group Women for Change, said releasing Pistorius early sent “the wrong message” to potential offenders.

Pistorius was one of the most recognisable names in world sport when he fatally shot Steenkamp, a paralegal and model, four times through the bathroom door of their Pretoria home. He was a six-time gold medal winner in the Paralympics, and qualified for the Olympic Games while wearing prosthetic blades – one of only 10 athletes ever to have competed in both competitions.

Pistorius claimed he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder, but after a lengthy trial, which attracted enormous international media attention, a judge disagreed.