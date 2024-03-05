Oscars 2024: Here's When This Year's Academy Awards Are Taking Place

The Academy Awards are being dished out this weekend Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

This year’s bumper awards season is about to reach its crescendo with what promises to be a jam-packed Oscars.

In a matter of days, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood will once again gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 96th Academy Awards.

The question is – when does it all get underway…?

When actually are the 2024 Oscars?

The fun begins this Sunday night, when the red carpet will be full of this year’s nominees, presenters and other A-list guests.

The actual ceremony will then get underway at 11pm on Sunday 10 March – and this year, the whole thing is being broadcast live on ITV, so you don’t need to miss a thing.

Alternatively, for those who don’t feel the need to stay up until the wee small hours, a highlights show will also be available to stream on ITVX from Monday 11 March.

Who has been nominated at the Oscars this year?

After storming the rest of awards season, Oppenheimer is leading the way yet again when it comes to the Oscars, with a whopping 13 nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr and Best Director for Christopher Nolan.

Oscar nominees Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Next highest on the list of nominees is Poor Things on a still-very-impressive 11, including Best Picture, Best Director for Yorgos Lanthimos and acting nods for Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.

Killers Of The Flower Moon’s 11 nominations include recognition for cast members Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, while Martin Scorsese has landed his 10th Best Director recognition.

Meanwhile, Da’Vine Joy Randolph is the favourite for the Best Supporting Actress award, with her movie The Holdovers in the running for five awards in total.

Check out the full list of this year’s Oscar nominees here (and, indeed, our round-up of snubs and surprises here).

MORE OSCARS: