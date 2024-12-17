Oscars Crafts: ‘Wicked’, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ & ‘Alien: Romulus’ Among Hopefuls In VFX, Sound And Makeup & Hairstyling Shortlists
The shortlists are out for Oscars 2025, and the races in Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound and Visual Effects are heating up.
Some inclusions in the list are not surprises, like Dune: Part Two and Wicked – both of which were shortlisted in all three categories. Dune: Part One was nominated in all three categories in 2022, even going on to win Oscars for Sound and VFX, and the sequel is just as craft heavy as the first, while Wicked has been a frontrunner for Best Picture since day one and is also on the shortlist for Score.
Others may come as a surprise today, such as Waltzing with Brando being shortlisted for Makeup and Hairstyling. Though the film has yet to see a U.S. release, Billy Zane’s transformation into Brando must have made quite an impression on voters.
Some standouts on the list today are films that received mentions in multiple categories, like Emilia Pérez which found itself on the shortlists six times today, including both Sound and Makeup and Hairstyling. VFX was the only shortlist category it was eligible for but didn’t make the cut, though that makes sense since the cinematographer Paul Guilhaume has mentioned a preference for practical effects on the film.
Though the first two films in the series received no nominations from the Academy before, Deadpool & Wolverine may break that streak this year after being mentioned on the shortlists for both Visual Effects and Sound. The film itself broke a record at the box office for highest grossing R-rated film of all time, so there is a possibility that Deadpool’s introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe could lead to the series’ first nomination and possible win.
Alien: Romulus and Gladiator II made it on the shortlists for Visual Effects, Sound and Score, and both films have a history of winning in some of these categories. In 2001, Gladiator won for both Sound and VFX, included in their five wins of the night and 12 nominations. The first two films in the Alien series, Alien and Aliens, won Oscars for Visual Effects, though the later films have either been snubbed or only received nominations.
Among those with only one mention today, there is Civil War and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on the shortlist for VFX. In the Makeup and Hairstyling shortlist, along with Waltzing with Brando, The Apprentice, A Different Man, Maria, and The Substance were all only mentioned once today.
Joker: Folie à Deux received its sole shortlist inclusion in the sound category, following up on Joker’s nominations for Sound Editing and Sound Mixing in 2020, when the category was split. The other film to receive its only shortlist inclusion in the Sound category was A Complete Unknown, which has gained traction recently in the Best Picture race due to the performances given by Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro.
These are just a few of the standouts today, and not every craft category receives a shortlist. Production design, cinematography, costume design and editing are still up for grabs until the nomination voting ends on January 12, so many films are still in the race this year. In the meantime, here are the full shortlists for Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects and Sound.
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
The Apprentice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
A Different Man
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
The Substance
Waltzing with Brando
Wicked
SOUND
Alien: Romulus
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Joker: Folie à Deux
Wicked
The Wild Robot
VISUAL EFFECTS
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mufasa: The Lion King
Twisters
Wicked
