Osceola County man arrested after allegedly shooting at car with family, 2-year-old girl inside

The Canadian Press

Edmonton police arrested one man and two women Wednesday as they dismantled a homeless encampment, including a reporter who had been covering the issue. "One male and two female demonstrators were arrested for obstructing police during cleanup of the encampment," police said in a release. "Charges are pending at this time." Ethan Cox of Ricochet Media said the reporter, Brandi Morin, told him from police custody that she was at the encampment during the police action. Cox said she was arrested a