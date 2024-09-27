Osceola County puts part of Osceola Heritage Park land up for sale or lease for mixed-used development
Osceola County puts part of Osceola Heritage Park land up for sale or lease for mixed-used development
Osceola County puts part of Osceola Heritage Park land up for sale or lease for mixed-used development
An inquest in the U.K. has heard Kaicy Brown was found unresponsive alongside his grandfather David Brown, according to news reports
CTV has dropped two members of its news team after an altered clip of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre went to air in a recent national news report, according to a statement from the network posted to social media.The network said it "conducted an investigation to determine whether a breach of our editorial policies and practices had occurred in this case." It said the probe found "two members of the CTV News team are responsible for altering a video clip, manipulating it for a particular st
Richard Goodall is the winner of 'AGT' season 19. But there is a complicated reason why the former janitor won't receive the total $1 million prize.
Julia Fox's hairstylist shares behind-the-scenes photos from her Flaunt magazine shoot. The actor appears naked with nothing but her XXL hair covering her up.
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour is chastising former first lady Melania Trump over comments she made attacking the mainstream media in a recent interview. “Mrs Trump is mistaken, political violence is not the fault of the ‘mainstream media’ and I wish she would take back this false and dangerous accusation,” Amanpour wrote in a social media…
Truth Social is about to be lit.
"Hold on to your MAGA hats because this one is going to cost you," joked the late-night TV host.
Numerous former Republican elected officials have voiced support for Harris over Donald Trump in this election
Montgomery, Ala. (AP) — The police officers who arrested a Black pastor while he watered his neighbor's plants can be sued, a federal appeals court ruled Friday, reversing a lower court judge's decision to dismiss the pastor's lawsuit.
"I now understand that trauma derives a lot of its power from the shame we layer upon it. I know that one way to deprive a challenging experience of some of that power is to let others in."
"The people that you see leaving? Because nobody ever leaves," Donald Trump told rallygoers. "And when they do, I finish up quick."
The former president made an admission that stunned the late night host.
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon penned a message of advice to the “Make America Great Again” movement — a nod to former President Trump’s 2016 campaign motto — ahead of Election Day, writing from Danbury Prison in Connecticut that “the moment is now on our side.” “[Vice President] Harris has peaked,” Bannon wrote in an…
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz appeared in high spirits on Wednesday as they stepped out in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. See glamorous photos...
Former President Donald Trump recently reissued his loyalty test to religious Americans, declaring that he can best protect their freedoms while preemptively blaming members of certain faiths should he lose the presidential election in November.
The supermodel hit the runway for Balmain's fashion show, which featured multiple models over age 40.
Sushi time at last.
"One friend, finding middle ground, said, 'I know you knew... I just hoped you were wrong.'”
Desi Lydic spots a wild claim from the former president.
The singer repeated a false claim about the vice president’s racial identity based on a right-wing conspiracy theory. She should have known better.