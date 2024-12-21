Osceola woman dies days after apparent murder-suicide
Osceola woman dies days after apparent murder-suicide
Osceola woman dies days after apparent murder-suicide
Alexia Rosales, 22, is remembered for her "smile, laughter, and boundless love for the children"
Kyle Whiting ran to a police officer's aid with the barber's cape still draped over his shoulders.
MONTREAL — Julie Snyder, one of Quebec's most famous television personalities, told a civil trial on Thursday that she was sexually assaulted by Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon in Paris more than three decades ago.
WARNING: This article contains explicit details of sexual assaults and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. In September, as the mass rape trial that has shocked people around the world was just beginning, Gisèle Pelicot said she wanted people to know her name. And now that all 51 men charged in connection with the drugging, rape and sexual assault of Gisèle have been found guilty by a French court, we can know theirs.One of those men was Pelicot'
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
An image on Google Street View that appears to show a man stuffing a body into the trunk of a car has provided Spanish authorities a breakthrough in a year-long missing person investigation, The New York Times reports. On Wednesday, the National Police announced that it had arrested two people last month in connection with the disappearance and death of an unnamed man who went missing in the country's northern province of Soria over a year ago. One of the detained individuals, a woman, is said t
A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the officer experienced a medical episode while he was executing a search warrant. The officer, Det. John Park, was with the Toronto Police Service for 14 years, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, who are "understandably devastated by this," Pogue said. "There are no words to express the sorrow we fe
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin 15-year-old who shot and killed a teacher and a fellow student Monday was only in her first semester at the school but seemed to be settling in, a school official said Thursday as families of the victims remembered them as people of faith who had deep connections within the Christian school.
Luke Ford is facing 16 years in prison after 19 guilty convictions on sex crimes charges
"Cheer up, at least you've caught the bad guy."
A federal judge who oversaw the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers led by Stewart Rhodes issued a bleak warning.
"I witnessed him receiving inadequate care despite my raising concerns," Dr. Deborah Burns said before a hearing in London following her son William Hewes' death in January 2023
"Officers attempted to de-escalate [Newell] Mock, but he refused to engage in dialogue before fatally shooting himself," said the Panama City Police Department
35-year-old guest was on Royal Caribbean cruise with fiancé and son
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was whisked back to New York by plane and helicopter Thursday to face new federal charges of stalking and murder, which could bring the death penalty if he's convicted.
Det. John Park died after experiencing a medical episode while executing a search warrant in North York on Thursday morning, deputy chief Lauren Pogue confirmed.
Brian Whitelock assaulted Wendy Buckney, 71, with various weapons in a savage assault in August 2022.
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a ring-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as “one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country”) as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles. Burch is also the author of the independently-published book A
In a viral TikTok, Christian Owens shares the journey of her grandparents' 63-year lavender marriage, in which they both hid their sexuality from the world
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a touching family photo to mark the festive season