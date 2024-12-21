Osceola woman dies days after apparent murder-suicide

CBC

WARNING: This article contains explicit details of sexual assaults and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. In September, as the mass rape trial that has shocked people around the world was just beginning, Gisèle Pelicot said she wanted people to know her name. And now that all 51 men charged in connection with the drugging, rape and sexual assault of Gisèle have been found guilty by a French court, we can know theirs.One of those men was Pelicot'