OSDE expected to discuss investigation into Shawnee superintendent among other items on agenda
OSDE expected to discuss investigation into Shawnee superintendent among other items on agenda
OSDE expected to discuss investigation into Shawnee superintendent among other items on agenda
The former president made an admission that stunned the late night host.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz appeared in high spirits on Wednesday as they stepped out in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. See glamorous photos...
"One friend, finding middle ground, said, 'I know you knew... I just hoped you were wrong.'”
Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith is turning 61 on September 25, 2024, and the special day comes at a good time as the happily married pair recently reunited after spending the summer apart. Find out more here...
Desi Lydic spots a wild claim from the former president.
It seems late night hosts have been on the former president’s mind a lot lately.
The GOP VP candidate's latest claim quickly backfired on social media.
A Haitian nonprofit group has filed charges against GOP nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance for their peddling of a pet-eating hoax that has turned Springfield, Ohio, upside over the last month.The Haitian Bridge Alliance, based in California, announced Tuesday that it has taken advantage of a Ohio law that allows private citizens to file charges without first going through police or prosecutors. The charges filed against the Republican candidates included disrupting public services, making false
In the resurfaced clip, the comedian made the quips to members of the band TLC — who immediately burst out laughing.
Beverley Mitchell, David Gallagher and Mackenzie Rosman, best known for their roles of Lucy, Simon and Ruthie, respectively, on “7th Heaven,” are speaking out about their former TV dad, Stephen Collins. During the Sept. 23 episode of their new rewatch podcast, “Catching Up With the Camdens,” the group started off the YouTube version of the …
Sarah Ferguson stepped out in NYC looking nothing short of fabulous for a special outing. See details.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi chided CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday for bringing up Donald Trump’s latest baseless smear of Vice President Kamala Harris regarding her acuity.On The Lead, Tapper broached the subject by noting feedback he has received regarding the media’s coverage of Trump’s gaffes and at times confusing responses to questions.“I’m sure that you hear from progressive voters, Democratic voters who say—as I hear from them on social media—[that] the media made such a big deal out of Joe Bide
No love loss. Cheryl Burke, who spent 26 seasons as a pro on “Dancing With the Stars,” is responding to Anna Delvey’s statement that she took “nothing” away from her time on the ABC dance competition show. “I believe that the feeling is mutual from the fans of show,” Burke tells Variety. During the Sept. …
Here's why Tyler Bertuzzi decided to sign with the rebuilding Blackhawks.
I'm surprised he didn't add the price of guac to secure that millennial vote.
Despite Trump’s criminal record and other controversies, his supporters still see him as someone who is tough on immigration and good for the economy, an anthropologist who studies polarization finds.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States notably darkened the mood in Russia.In the run-up to the high-profile journey that clearly irked the Kremlin, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that America is just like the Third Reich. Other commentators apparently received the same set of talking points and started to describe the U.S. as a Nazi nation.In anticipation of the visit, most state TV pundits and experts warned viewers that a decision to allow Uk
The life of a Calgary woman who suffered years of domestic violence and was ultimately murdered by her on-again, off-again partner of six years, could have been saved if a 911 operator had labelled the call as a request for help, a judge heard.On Tuesday, Brandon Yellowfly, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his spouse, Autumn Crosschild.Crosschild, 25, was beaten to death by Yellowfly in June 2022.Details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts read aloud by
The hurricane center's forecast for Helene's rapid transition from unnamed storm to Cat 3 hurricane may be the fastest ever.
Are you counting on an inheritance that isn't coming?