Osheaga 2024: Best photos from Canada's biggest music festival in Montreal, from Noah Kahan's set to Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club'

Osheaga 2024: Noah Kahan, Green Day, Chappell Roan rocked their sets across the weekend. (Photos by Tim Snow/Osheaga)

This year's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival had a little bit of something for everyone. From soft-core musicians like Noah Kahan and punk-rock icons including Green Day, to breakout stars like Chappell Roan and R&B queens such as SZA, Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau was filled to the brim with talent.

Running from Aug. 2 to 4 this year, festivalgoers were dressed head-to-toe in pink some times, while donning old rock concert T-shirts other days. No matter the genre of music people were most interested in hearing over the weekend, the festival was full of smiles and great energy with everyone aiming to celebrate their favourite artists.

The first day of Osheaga 2024 featured several slower musicians, like Canadian singer Billianne and English indie pop artist The Japanese House. While artists like British grime MC Skepta, singer-songwriter Teddy Swims and "Dollhouse" songstress Melanie Martinez also had sets that Friday, the overall tone of the day was set to its headliner: recent mega-star Noah Kahan.

Day Two also opened with a musician who's seen a meteoric rise to success. Chappell Roan took the stage early on Saturday, bringing her "Pink Pony Club" to Montreal to the delight of thousands. It was day full of a mixture of genres, including strong women vocalists like Brittany Howard, Olivia Dean and Reneé Rapp, as well as artists like T-Pain, Labrinth and Martin Garrix. But back-to-back sets from The Smashing Pumpkins and Green Day on the main stages ensured it was a day for people to rock out.

The third and final day of the festival was slightly tainted by a threat of a thunderstorm but turned out to be a success. Internationally-known names like RAYE and Tyla took the stages in the late afternoon, following earlier sets from Canadian acts like The Blue Stones, Planet Giza as well as Clay and Friends. With more shows from stars like Irishman Hozier, French electronic duo Justice and British dance group Jungle, all bases of music were covered — especially with a blissful performance from superstar Sunday headliner SZA.

If you missed out on Canada's biggest music festival this year, or simply couldn't be at all stages at once, scroll below to see some of the best moments over the past few days.

Arlo Parks at Osheaga 2024 on Aug. 2. (Photo by Benoit Rousseau)

Teddy Swims at Osheaga 2024 on Aug. 2. (Photo by Tim Snow/Osheaga)

Melanie Martinez brought an electrifying performance for the first day of Osheaga 2024. (Photo by Tim Snow/Osheaga)

Skepta at Osheaga 2024 Day One. (Photo by Benoit Rousseau/Osheaga)

Noah Kahan rocked the first night of Osheaga 2024. (Photo by Tim Snow/Osheaga)

Noah Kahan brought out a Montreal jersey at Osheaga 2024 Day One. (Photo by Tim Snow/Osheaga)

Chappell Roan brought a pink-filled, energetic set for Osheaga 2024 Day Two. (Photo by Tim Snow/Osheaga)

Brittany Howard at Osheaga 2024 Day Two. (Photo by Benoit Rousseau/Osheaga)

Reneé Rapp rocks out at Osheaga 2024. (Photo by Tim Snow/Osheaga)

Crowds formed for Reneé Rapp ahead of Green Day at Osheaga 2024. (Photo by Tim Snow/Osheaga)

Green Day rocks out at Osheaga 2024. (Photo by Tim Snow/Osheaga)

Green Day's Osheaga 2024 Set. (Photo by Tim Snow/Osheaga)

Martin Garrix at Osheaga 2024 Day Two (Photo by Benoit Rousseau/Osheaga)

Many attendees for Day Three of Osheaga were heading to the festival to see SZA. (Productionsnovak/Osheaga)

RAYE was a superstar despite thunder temporarily pausing her set. (Photo by Tim Snow/Osheaga)

Festivalgoers at Osheaga 2024 Day Three. (Photo by Benoit Rousseau/Osheaga)

Kevin Abstract brought a fan on-stage at Osheaga 2024 Day Three. (Photo by Benoit Rousseau/Osheaga)

Tyla served tigress at Osheaga 2024 on Aug. 4. (Photo by Benoit Rousseau/Osheaga)

Justice at Osheaga 2024 Day Three. (Photo by Benoit Rousseau/Osheaga)

Justice saw a large crowd at Osheaga 2024 Day Three. (Photo by Benoit Rousseau/Osheaga)