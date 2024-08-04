Osheaga 2024 Day 3 recap: SZA fans prep for an R&B-filled day, Montreal band Clay and Friends jam out under the sun

The third and final day of Canada's biggest music festival is sure to be one for the books for R&B, rap and indie fans.

Many Osheaga 2024 attendees are getting excited for Day Three headliner SZA. (Photo by Productionsnovak/Osheaga)

The third and final day of Osheaga 2024 is here, and attendees are getting excited for one of the music festival's biggest days yet. For Sunday, festivalgoers are embracing even more of Montreal's heat warning, and a chance of rain and a thunderstorm.

Despite the fierce sun and possible threat of thunder, people are still all smiles at Parc Jean-Drapeau, as performances by big name artists like R&B superstar SZA, South African hitmaker Tyla, rapper Kevin Abstract and English singer RAYE are set to share their music.

Even though rap and R&B might not be to everyone's tastes, Sunday has a performance for every kind of music lover. Amongst those internationally-known artists, people attending the festival on Aug. 4 will get a chance to catch sets from Canadian indie pop band Alvvays, local Quebecois act Clay and Friends, Irish icon Hozier and French electronic duo Justice.

Whether you're stuck at home feeling like you're missing out on the 17th edition of the festival, or you're onsite trying to make as many memories as you can, we have you covered for some of the best moments of this year's event. From Aug. 2 to 4, read more about some of the moments you might've missed at Osheaga 2024.

Clay and Friends jam out in their hometown

Montreal band Clay and Friends jam out on Osheaga 2024 Day 3. (Photo by Chris Stoodley/Yahoo Canada)

Local band Clay and Friends brought their supercharged show to Day Three of Osheaga, performing their hip-hop and soul-infused songs on one of the festivals main stages. Taking the stage at 3:20 p.m. for a 45-minute set, dozens of fans were excited to see a local act take such a big stage.

That was apparent on the group's song, "Que Onda," where audience members — despite an intense sun raining down on the festival site — scooted to the left and then to the right as frontman Mike Clay directed the crowd. He even pulled out a trumpet mid-show, showcasing an extra layer of his formidable talent during the afternoon show.

Throughout their show, the group — which has no record label contract and has been running independent since 2017 — filled the space with songs like "Ahorita" and "Going Up The Coast." It was a strong start to a day that has back-to-back scheduled sets from huge names in the music industry.

More to come.