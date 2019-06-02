Osim Sundown Marathon draws close to 25,000 runners in its 12th edition

SINGAPORE — The Osim Sundown Marathon Singapore took place on Saturday evening (1 June), with about 25,000 runners participating in the 12th edition of the annual event at the Formula One Pit Building.

Kenya’s Hillary Kipkering emerged as the winner of the Marathon Men’s title, in a time of 2hr 49min 33sec. Singapore’s Sharon Tan finished first in the Marathon Women’s category, clocking in at 3:23:16.

Tan said after her win, “I was aiming for a sub-3:30 (timing) today so I’m very happy with my timing. I think training with a group helps – previously I was training alone but, for this run, I started training with a running group.

“The weather was very cooling and the course was quite clear. My favourite part was running at East Coast Park cos it was really peaceful and surreal. It’s very encouraging to see familiar faces along the route and your friends will motivate you.”

Osim Sundown Marathon 2019 women's winner Sharon Tan. (PHOTO: Osim Sundown Marathon) More

In the half-marathon divisions, Singapore’s reigning SEA Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong won the men’s race in 1:11:47, while Japan’s Maki Inami clinched the women’s title in 1:22:19.

Soh, who was taking part in his first Sundown Marathon, said after his race, “I think this is the fastest time I’ve run for a half-marathon in Singapore.

“To pull through and finish first, it is definitely the kind of experience I need leading up to the SEA games and other competitions.”

The event saw new experiences lined up at the race village until dawn on Sunday. Participants were treated to post-race massages, Marvel movies being screened though the night, and sunset yoga sessions. Football fans also watched the live telecast of the Champions League final at the village.

Other Singapore stories:

National bowler Shayna Ng wins second career PWBA Tour title in California

More rainy days forecast for first two weeks of June: MSS

Man, 63, fourth person to die from dengue in Singapore this year