OSU has new tool to better understand severe weather, tornadoes
Storm chasers saw it coming, and Environment Canada's rainfall warning suggested a deluge was coming — so why were so many people caught off guard by the powerful storm that hit Toronto on Tuesday?
Multiple rounds of thunderstorms on Tuesday brought one of the wettest days this summer across parts of southern Ontario. Flash floods stranded many drivers and commuters, while power was cut to hundreds of thousands of customers
Even superstars aren't immune to nature's wrath as Drake found out on July 16 when an unstoppable torrent pushed through his luxurious home. Footage posted from the rapper showed what he dealt with.
A stubborn ridge has set up shop over Western Canada this week, bringing hot weather and an elevated risk of storms with the help of the mountains and subtle, embedded disturbances
Referring to eco-friendly initiatives as 'green new scam ideas,' former U.S. president Donald Trump said if he wins the presidential election in November, he would put an end to the electric vehicle mandate, which requires two-thirds of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. to be electric-powered within eight years.
Finally some weekend weather relief and sunshine after southern Ontario recovers from devastating floods
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
Video footage shows a great white shark circling a group of boaters in Massachusetts. Watch it here.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the storm potential for western Canada.
The thunderstorm risk will continue to loom over Atlantic Canada on Thursday as the heat and unstable air mass provide fuel for the development. Intense rainfall rates could result in localized flooding
TANQUA, Brazil (AP) — Several tons of fish have died along one of the main rivers in Brazil's Sao Paulo state after an alleged illegal dumping of industrial waste from a sugar and ethanol plant, environmental authorities and prosecutors said Wednesday.
HAVANA (Reuters) -Havana is famed for the colorful vintage cars that can still be seen puttering around its streets and are a popular subject for visitors' photographs. But these days, Cubans are just as likely to be found getting around quickly and quietly on electric scooters made with Chinese parts. "Electric motorcycles are solving a lot of problems in Cuba, they are already used for almost everything," explains Omar Cortina, a Cuban hotel worker who recently purchased his first electric vehicle - a lime-green scooter powered by a lithium battery.
A black bear in North Port, Florida is caught on camera walking up to the front door of a resident's home.
Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada
A number of wildfires have emerged along major highways in British Columbia as the province swelters in a second heat wave this month and thunderstorms and winds are in the forecast.
Thousands remain without power as Toronto cleans up after parts of the city received "hurricane amounts" of rain.
The Weather Network's Kim MacDonald has more.
A warm winter in combination with plenty of precipitation helped hydrangea plants to have their best year in recent memory. The color of hydrangea flowers is impacted by primarily pH level of the soil. Purple and blue flowers are typically found in acidic soil while the bright pink variety are found in a soil with a high pH.
TORONTO — Canadian homeowners are increasingly adding flood coverage to their insurance policies as extreme weather events become more common, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
Bursts of hot, dry, dusty air flowing off the Sahara Desert are keeping the Atlantic quiet in the wake of historic Hurricane Beryl